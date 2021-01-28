The Nasa people, of some 185,000 members, denounce a systematic contempt by the Government accentuated by the Covid-19 pandemic. In the midst of state abandonment, indigenous people imposed limits on their territories and controlled the entry and disinfection of travelers, a strategy that has paid off.

In October 2020, one million indigenous people, Afro-Colombians and peasants, stood in the main square of Bogotá to protest against the government of President Iván Duque.

During the pandemic and given the abandonment of the State, indigenous peoples created their own methods to protect themselves based on traditional techniques and surrounded their territories with strict entry control. The result: infections less than those in the rest of the country.

However, they denounce that discrimination by the State has increased: every afternoon, at the beginning of the night, they run out of power. After months in this situation, they point to the Government to denounce a systematic abandonment, since without energy they cannot access education or information.

After decades of neglect exacerbated by the pandemic, they express their anger at the political class, which has also ignored the constant murders of social leaders among their communities. With nothing to lose, they are now demanding an immediate cessation of violence and the right to self-determination.