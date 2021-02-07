London (AFP) – With a width of 1.7 meters, the narrowest house in London has sold for more than a million euros and sits between a hairdresser and a doctor’s office.

This intriguing five-story building in Shepherds Bush was originally a Victorian hat shop with warehouses for storing merchandise and lodgings on the upper floors. In a nod to its past, the house has kept a small window decorated with a pillbox lamp.

The value of this wondrous property, which has a blue façade and is barely noticeable, is estimated at 950,000 pounds (1.1 million euros).

Part of London’s history

For David Myers, director of sales for the agency responsible for selling this building, this price is explained by the fact that the house, which was built at the end of the nineteenth century or the beginning of the twentieth century, constitutes “a unique part of London’s history”. “It is part of the magic of London,” he told AFP.

Interest in art

Dimensions of rooms vary greatly from corner to corner. And if the kitchen downstairs is narrower, it leads to a dining area twice the size of the kitchen. A garden 2.5 meters wide is located behind glass windows.

The ground floor is where the old store turned into an entrance, and the first floor is the same size. On the first floor, in addition to a bedroom and an office, there is a balcony offering a stunning view of the rooftops and chimneys of West London.

On the second floor, there is a bathroom and shower room, and on the third floor the master bedroom which is accessed through a hole in the floor to make use of the space.

For David Myers, this home fits “a young couple or one person”. Thanks to its “unique” features in terms of its history of construction and the eclectic innovations of the interior, the house can, according to him, attract “art-loving” or “bohemian” buyers.

“There is no other house in London that is 1.7 meters wide,” Myers said. There are other five-storey homes, but no house is distinguished by this unique space, ”adding that“ all the previous owners left their own stamp on it. ”

The house is prohibitively expensive for most of the UK population, with an average home price of £ 256,000, but it is typical of the London real estate market.

“It’s more expensive because it provides everything you need,” Myers said. “From a point like Shepherds Bush, you can be in the heart of (London) within 10 to 15 minutes.”

Unique and distinctive

If a buyer is found at the offered price, the home’s value has doubled since 2006, when it was sold for 488,500 pounds (557,000 euros). But David Myers thinks he’s worth more than that for his out-of-the-box determination.

“In many parts of London, people use the price per square meter as a benchmark to determine property values,” he said, “but it doesn’t always work that way.” When you have a property that is this unique, the price should be reflected in it. ”

According to the real estate agent, the Covid-19 pandemic has caused many people, especially families, to leave London in order to buy larger properties, which may hinder the sale of this particular property.

“In a situation like a Covid outbreak, there are not many buyers, so there are fewer buyers for unique and distinctive properties like this,” he said.

But he concluded, “It is elegant and beautiful, which is why this house will be sold!”