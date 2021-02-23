Seeking financing to buy a home is badly reconciled with being an older person, except in very few cases. The typical picture, that of the young couple with a stable job who takes out a mortgage that allows their members to pay for the acquisition of their own home, is still the one usually associated with this type of operation. However, in theory at least, nothing prevents anyone over 65 from borrowing to move house or get a second home. So why are home loans targeting this type of audience so rare (if not non-existent)? Or, put another way, what obstacles will an older person have to overcome in this process?

Despite the fact that the motivations for buying a house when one is already a certain age can be as varied as in the other ranges, the most common are “the fact of wanting to establish your home near where that of your children is located, the desire to return to live in his place of birth from which he had to leave due to the circumstances of life, or the choice of a holiday destination as a habitual or seasonal residence after retirement ”, says Lola Alcover, secretary of the General Council of the Colleges of real estate agents (Coapi). In many cases, these are “small houses with one or two bedrooms – given that in these age groups there are no longer likely to be dependent children – and the preference tends to favor the lower floors,” he adds.

As for the supply of loans that can finance the purchase of real estate, these are conspicuous by their absence. “There is no product specifically designed for the elderly, which is a complicated audience for entities,” sums up the director of Mortgages of the bank comparator iAhorro, Simone Colombelli. What translates into that “the general rules of the game for mortgaged senior they are the same as for all and the conditions to obtain more or less financing depend on the financial profile of each one ”, he adds.

Short terms

For this reason, the most important thing will be to offer security to the bank through “a good level of income, very healthy and absolute stability,” says Alcover. You can also resort to the help of a younger relative who offers to be a joint owner of the loan, although “it is usually necessary for this – the son, for example – to demonstrate that he has financial solvency to support the installment by himself”, emphasizes Colombelli .

In any case, mortgages whose duration is extended beyond a certain age of the borrower are not granted, which Colombelli places at 80 years and Alcover at 75, “although in some firms they are reduced to 70”, he says. The reason for this limit lies in the excessive risk that the bank would assume when granting a loan for a longer term than the life of the mortgatee is expected. “You have to be realistic and bear in mind that, in practice, and for the same reasons of prudence, the mortgage operations that are signed are always going to be downward, far from these limits,” insists Alcover.

The effect of this ceiling on the mortgage will be a logical increase in the monthly payment, since there will be a more limited time to repay the loan, about five or 10 years, in the case of a 65-year-old person. “It would be quite large installments”, in the words of Alcover, although he admits that “it is not at all probable that the amount granted will exceed 40% or 50% of the appraisal value of the property acquired ”, against the 80% that is usually applied as a general limit in other cases.

Nor does the bonus through the subscription of products associated with the mortgage – something common in other contexts – seem a viable option. Life insurance, for example, “is usually made with younger people, since in the case of the more senior they are difficult to obtain and, furthermore, they could greatly inflate the final price ”, warns Colombelli.

Alternative options

In Alcover’s words, the set of these limitations explains, on the one hand, the practical non-existence of specific products dedicated to the elderly. On the other hand, “the demand is very low,” he says, since “the number of sale and purchase operations in these age groups is quite moderate and many of them do not need mortgage financing, because the funds to pay for them usually come from other channels, in most cases of the sale of the previous home “.

“The most important thing, always, is to be very clear about what we want a mortgage for and, in the case of having a profile senior, be sure if it is really necessary ”, advises Colombelli, from iAhorro. “Maybe there are other possibilities that, in certain cases, could be more interesting, such as presenting oneself as guarantor instead of owner, if the mortgage is made to help the children; or sell the bare property of your own home [ceder la titularidad, pero no el usufructo], if the purchase of another home is for oneself; or take out a reverse mortgage [recibir un capital o una renta mensual poniendo como garantía una vivienda ya adquirida y libre de carga]. It will depend on each case ”, he insists.

Alcover, of the General Council of Coapi, however, advises against giving up the bare property to keep the usufruct, because it implies collecting a market price from the sale much lower than that which, only in theory, establishes the Law of Inheritance and Donation Tax . Regarding the reverse mortgage, it stands out that “the greater amount it covers does not usually exceed in any case more than 50% of the appraised value of the property, and when this percentage is reached, the elderly person ceases to have the rent and debt continues to earn interest; it is, therefore, a model in which, contrary to what happens in a normal mortgage, the amount owed is increasing ”.