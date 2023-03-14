uUnder the title “War of the Spirits, War of the Nations?” an article by the historian Peter Hoeres appeared in the FAZ on February 22nd, in which our publication “The History of Philosophy in the First World War” (Verlag Karl Alber 2022) is used as an example for ” Failing Research” of German philosophy during the First World War. The reviewer asserts that we understand German philosophy in an essentialist manner, have no eye for European interdependencies of German-speaking philosophy and unilaterally define the roles of perpetrator and victim in the ideological struggle around 1914/18.

This perspective of the reviewer can be explained by looking at his own study “The War of the Philosophers. German and British Philosophy in the First World War” (Schöningh Verlag 2004). On the one hand, Hoeres shows the entanglement of philosophy in contemporary politics, and that is remarkable. On the other hand, he narrows his view of the actors when he reads the entire philosophical debate of the time as World War II literature. We do not share this one-sidedness and do not recognize our research work due to the reviewer’s bias in the cited article.

Our subject of research is the historiography of philosophy. We are not concerned with the topic of “war” in the philosophical debates of the 1910s, but with a philosophical-historical narrative that undergoes a radicalization of its meaning as a result of the outbreak of war. We show in detail that in the nineteenth century, within the historiography of philosophy after Hegel, the idea of ​​an immanent teleology of ideas, concepts and argumentation patterns developed.

A dialectic of mutual disappointments

Just as the beginning of philosophy in Greece is exclusively set (see the debates in the FAZ on the subject of “Hegel and Colonialism”), the climax and end of the history of philosophy are also exclusively located, namely in the area of ​​Kant’s philosophy and German idealism . This narrative of an exclusivity of the target point of philosophical practices was designed in the first half of the nineteenth century and charged nationally after the founding of the German Empire in 1871 and nationalistically during the time of the First World War.







The articles in our book are concerned with demonstrating the effect that the narrative of the “world validity” (Friedrich Paulsen) of German-speaking philosophy and science and of the research and science establishment founded in the Prussian university reform (William Clark) was able to develop and how it was in the European space was mirrored. It is astonishing that this narrative was positively received for a long time, which, with the outbreak of the First World War, was able to unleash an astonishing dialectic of mutual disappointments. We see a peculiar interweaving of idealistic motives and ideological distortions, defensive and offensive movements, nationalistic hubris and intellectual endeavours.

The narrative of the history of philosophy, which misses the path “from Ionia to Iena” (Alexandre Kojève), is intertwined in a pan-European narrative. The representations of the more recent history of philosophy around 1900 are implicitly supported by the formation of national identities, by nationalistic chauvinism and attempts to one-sidedly appropriate the “idea of ​​Europe”. So far, this network of motivational situations has not been examined in research on the historiography of philosophy.







No black and white panorama

In his research, Peter Hoeres pursues a different cognitive interest when he follows the German-British and also the intra-European war events in philosophical debates. In his historical view of the philosophical texts, he aims at the literary production that took place during the war to justify it. On the other hand, in our research we distinguish between philosophical texts that are part of war literature and serve propaganda purposes and those that were published during the World War, as well as philosophical-historical descriptions in textbooks and popular works that were divided into one under the conditions of the First World War another, henceforth radicalized horizon of meaning.

In contrast to the position ascribed to us, we don’t draw any lines of continuity, we don’t paint a black-and-white panorama, and we don’t see any starting point for simple perpetrator-victim schemes in a twentieth-century intellectual and entangled history. The ideological claim of philosophy (history) has different facets, some of which are presented in our book.

We explore the emergence and decline of a philosophical-historical narrative, the impact of which accompanies us to this day. We are aware that further basic research will be necessary in this area. If, as Peter Hoeres suggests, one wants to draw a bridge from research into the history of philosophy to the present day of a European war, then this is probably the case: Yesterday, as today, it is worthwhile to consider the contribution of philosophical-historical narratives to national projects of identity formation and nationalist propaganda purposes investigate.