“With a fierce, unmatched magnetism, the kind of magnetism that turns a novel into a classic.” If a reader as experienced as Laura Fernández describes a novel like this, the most sensible thing to do is to go down to a bookstore and get a copy of Biography of X by Catherine Lacey. It’s like the Orlando Woolf’s novel to exorcise our times: a false biography that pretends to reconstruct the thousand lives of X, the adventure of reconstructing the life of a being that metamorphosed throughout the twentieth century. It is our Book of the Week. It is not the song of the summer, but it is similar: it is one of the books that everyone is talking about.

A classic of contemporary Spanish literature is Soledad Puértolas. Professor Ana Rodríguez Fischer has read The forgotten novel in the engineer’s house and has been captured by the writer’s narrative art: “A multifaceted work, the fruit of this peculiar game of mirrors.” The scheme is traditional: a writer receives an unfinished manuscript and from there a plot is multiplied to “offer us a subtle altarpiece of life.”

This week our critics have read two novels whose action is centered on women. Take your hand, by Claudia Hernández, the review by Carmen Domingo: it is another hard piece of the history of war and guerrillas in El Salvador. It is about the lives of women and those marked by violence, but also about the need to help others as a hope for survival. On the other hand, Carlos Zanón comments Laser City, by Colombian Mariantuá Correa: a fiction that begins with the disappearance of a worker at a hair removal clinic and that can be read as a genre novel and, at the same time, as an existentialist novel.

Martha C. Nussbaum has written an essay on how humans mistreat animals. Justice for animalsreviewed by Jordi Canal, is “a proposal for a philosophical theory on justice and injustice based on the animal’s ability to lead its own characteristic way of life.” The other non-fiction book we highlight in Babelia It is the essay A formidable short circuit, by Oriol Rosell. It was read by Fernando Navarro, who knows a thing or two about music. “Analyzing the disruptive, the counterweight, the reverse or whatever you want to describe noise seems to be a task that is as plausible as it is rewarding.” Noise is not just noise. “It seeks to explain and understand excess, paranoia, resistance or, as its author writes, the wildest shadow of the desires of the young or the dissatisfied.”

The Colombian writer based in Barcelona debuts with a crime novel that goes beyond the framework of the genre to talk about violence, marginality, classism and machismo. Read the full review here Carlos Zanon. The writer gives voice to a protagonist who brings us closer to many other women who are trapped, oppressed and without an easy way out of their homes, immersed in a patriarchal system that suffocates them, surrounded by paramilitaries and ex-guerrillas. Read the full review here Carmen Domingo. From The Kinks to The Jesus and Mary Chain, via Japanoise, industrial music, free improvisation and alternative rock, this essay analyses noise in music as a vehicle for change. Read the full review here Fernando Navarro. The American philosopher’s book proposes a call to action, putting an end to an ethical debt, while outlining a theory of justice and injustice based on the animal’s ability to lead its “own characteristic way of life.” Read the full review here Jordi Canal.

You can follow Babelia in Facebook and Xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.