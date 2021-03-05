The bloodthirsty drug cartel Jalisco New Generation, which dominates a wide region of central and northern Mexico, showed his firepower with two “Tanks” walking the streets of Michoacán.

In a video posted on social media, the group showed two huge trucks armored from the wheels to the ceiling with iron plates, transformed into homemade tanks.

This type of vehicle is called “Monsters” in drug lingo, and in this case they were exhibited as a war trophy, as they were snatched from another local cartel, Los Viagras.

In the Aguililla area, Michoacan, the Jalisco Nueva Generalción cartel dominates. (AP)

In the video you can see six men and a woman accompanying these vehicles, all with their faces uncovered, with bulletproof vests and weapons of war, such as AK-47 and R-15 rifles.

The group identified itself as “Pure people of Mencho”, in reference to the leader of the Jalisco cartel.

Assassination of politicians

The exhibition is a sample of the impunity and power of these groups, which from September of last year to February of this year already they killed 64 politicians, in the middle of the electoral campaign for regional authorities.

The government is perplexed by this growth of drug traffickers, who spread their violence throughout much of the country.

The security forces are overwhelmed by the violence of the cartels in Mexico. (AFP)

The Secretary of Security of the Mexican government, Rosa Icela, admitted this Friday that organized crime “imposes, removes, kills, presses, co-opts and blackmails” electoral candidates in nine states of the North American country.

“They establish fear campaigns to intimidate the political class and the people in general: they murder, threaten, co-opt, impose and finance“, has indicated in a press conference, collected by the newspaper Milenio.

“Among their strategies of violence are homicide, kidnappings, deprivation of liberty, intimidation of families, burning of homes and extortion,” he added.

According to Icela, the electoral meddling of organized crime, which endangers the federal elections scheduled for next June, it happens in Morelos, Guerrero, Michoacán, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Sinaloa, Jalisco, Guanajuato and Baja California.

Government data shows that in the last six months there were 73 crimes against candidates and applicants.

Of these, 64 were victims of homicide. Likewise, more than half of the political violence has been concentrated in seven states: Oaxaca, Guanajuato, Veracruz, Guerrero, Morelos, Baja California and Jalisco.

Drafting of Clarín