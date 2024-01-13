A hangover is one of the reasons for high mortality in the first days after the New Year holidays. Tatyana Klimenko, director of the National Scientific Center for Narcology, a branch of the National Medical Research Center for Psychiatry and Narcology named after V.P. Serbsky of the Russian Ministry of Health, told Izvestia about this on January 13.

“People usually take this condition rather lightly and underestimate its severity for human health. A hangover is a severe psychophysiological and neurovegetative crisis state,” said the narcologist.

Klimenko also spoke about other reasons to celebrate the Old New Year in sobriety and with less risk to health.

Firstly, according to the director of the research center, there is no safe dose of alcohol. She said research shows that even minimal alcohol consumption has negative long-term health effects. Klimenko called for replacing alcoholic drinks with non-alcoholic ones and preferably with less sugar, so as not to increase the load on the digestive system, which is already overloaded after the holidays.

Second, the medical and social consequences of alcohol intoxication are cumulative. At first they are invisible or seem insignificant, but later the “accumulation” effect is triggered when quantity turns into quality. So, a person begins to notice health problems in the family and at work, the doctor said.

The expert also called children's champagne a “time bomb.” Children, in their desire to be more mature, repeat the actions of adults, which leads to the formation of stereotypes: “you sit down at the table – you need to drink”, “a holiday – you need to drink.”

“Only while he is a child, he drinks “champagne”, and when he becomes “big and adult”, he will drink stronger alcoholic drinks. And his parents taught him this when they bought him children’s champagne,” warns Klimenko.

In conclusion, the narcologist said that if a hangover develops of moderate or even more severe severity, you need to consult a doctor.

Earlier, on January 1, Alexander Umnov, a teacher at the Department of Fundamental Medical Disciplines of the Medical Faculty of the State University of Education, told Izvestia how to relieve a hangover. To alleviate the condition, the doctor advised inducing vomiting in order to try to free the gastrointestinal tract from a larger volume of toxins, as well as drinking more water (broth, mint tea, mineral water).

At the end of December, Tatyana Klimenko also spoke about the consequences of alcohol intoxication. Frequent consumption of alcohol, including during the long New Year holidays, can lead to serious consequences not only for health, but also in relationships with loved ones. Sooner or later, a disaster may happen where loved ones and the person himself will suffer, the doctor emphasized.