During the New Year’s feast, one should not lean heavily on alcoholic beverages, this can lead to a long “marathon”, one glass of dry wine will be sufficient. This was told on Thursday, December 23, by the chief freelance psychiatrist-narcologist of the Ministry of Health of the Moscow Region, Vitaly Kholdin.

According to him, if a person nevertheless decided to consume alcohol on New Year’s holidays, then this should be done in moderation. In particular, give preference to weak drinks, such as dry wine. At the same time, the specialist assured that one glass of wine would be enough.

“The main thing is not to turn the New Year’s feast with alcohol into a long” marathon “, when alcohol is consumed almost every day during the holidays,” Holdin said in an interview with the newspaperMoscow region today“.

In addition, according to the doctor, it is important not to mix drinks of different strengths, especially carbonated drinks with strong alcohol. Holdin clarified that it is better to consume such drinks in small doses, adding ice.

At the same time, the specialist noted, a person should have a good snack, as this will allow alcohol to be absorbed more slowly.

Earlier, on December 21, Australian cardiologists on the eve of the New Year said that excessive drinking increases the risk of sudden cardiac death. According to them, excess alcohol increases the likelihood of myocardial infarction.