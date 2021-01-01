Narcologist Alexey Kazantsev told how to restore the body after a festive feast, reports Fifth channel.

The specialist explained that, first of all, it is important to replenish the water supply in the body, drink mineral water, in addition, you should eat foods rich in protein for breakfast.

The optimal dish, according to Kazantsev, will be an omelet. To replenish the balance in the body, you can take vitamins with potassium and magnesium.

Also, according to the doctor, it will be useful to walk in the fresh air.

Earlier it was reported that experts on New Year’s Eve and the first two weeks of next year expect sales of anti-hangover drugs to grow by 34% in Russia.