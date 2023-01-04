The increased desire to smoke while intoxicated was explained in an interview with Moslenta by the head physician of the Clinic of Dr. Isaev, narcologist Daniil Petrov.

“Globally, there is one explanation for this: nicotine has a stimulating effect, and alcohol has an inhibitory effect. Therefore, over time, alcohol begins to cause drowsiness, and nicotine, on the contrary, invigorates. If you smoke a lot while drinking alcohol, you will drink much more than without nicotine, ”the specialist explained.

Petrov clarified that nicotine affects the limbic system, which is responsible for receiving pleasure, as well as the frontal zone of the frontal lobes. Alcohol slows down their work, and a cigarette can neutralize this inhibition. Therefore, even long-term non-smokers often take up cigarettes at parties.

The narcologist warned that it is important to monitor the state of your body, since smoking in combination with alcohol consumption increases the risk of damage to the nervous system.

