Bales of drugs found on a sailboat in Ibiza.

In Ibiza, Galicia, Asturias, Huelva, Cádiz, Málaga … The drug trafficker does not understand confinements and not even the coronavirus has ended its activity. In the last two weeks there have been operations by the National Police and the Civil Guard, which have resulted in the seizure of almost ten tons of hashish and four tons of cocaine. The security forces emphasize that their information services detected that the large-scale illegal drug trade has not stopped and that is why they maintain measures to combat it.

Two gliders once again plowed through the waters of the Arousa estuary on March 28, at the mouth of the river Umia, off the coast of Cambados (Pontevedra). They were being chased by a Customs Surveillance Service vessel. At first, two men, a Galician and a Peruvian, were arrested for placing 3,700 kilos of cocaine in 150 bundles. The following day, another five, four neighbors from A Guarda and one from Cambados were arrested in relation to the same cache. The judge took statements from all of them by videoconference and sent them to prison. The operation was carried out by the Drugs and Organized Crime Unit (Udyco) of the National Police Corps and the Organized Crime and Anti-Drug Team (EDOA) of the Civil Guard. The agents continue searching for the two crew members who fled across the country, after throwing the drug bundles into the water and running aground a second shuttle boat off the coast of Ribeira, at the other end of the Arousa estuary.

That same weekend, in Avilés (Asturias), the police detained two narcobus and two other people, related to important drug shipments that arrived in the basement of merchants from Latin America. Agents of the GEO detained the divers who were submerging under these large vessels to recover the drug in the middle of the task. This time, 78 kilos of cocaine. All those arrested went to prison.

The day before, on March 27, in Ibiza, agents of the National Police had seized four tons of hashish in a Dutch-flagged sailboat with two Bulgarian crew members. When surprised, the carriers tried to set fire to the ship and the merchandise.

With three plastic bags full of bills of 10, 20 and 50 euros to add 278,000 was a Ceuta with a record of drug trafficking last Wednesday through Jerez de la Frontera (Cádiz). He could not explain to the Civil Guard what he was doing traveling in his Volkswagen Beetle with such a sum of money and with the entire country confined. He was accused of money laundering and disobedience, and he joined the list of alleged drug traffickers who do not seem to have loosened the piston or in the middle of the health crisis. “They have not slowed down. The difference is that now they can hide in full light, nobody sees them, ”says a civil guard from the fight against drug trafficking in Andalusia.

Usual numbers

The data seem to prove the researcher right. In the last two weeks of confinement, agents of the armed institute have arrested 58 people in Andalusia linked to the trafficking of 5.5 tons of seized hashish, according to data from OCON Sur, the body created by this body to fight drug trafficking. in the zone. Nine narcolanchas have also been seized and 12 vehicles intervened. These are common numbers in recent months since the police siege in the Strait forced the drug traffickers to watch their movements, take extreme precautions and seek new entry routes for drugs from Morocco.

The 28 actions of the Civil Guard in the last two weeks cover almost the entire Andalusian coast (Huelva, Cádiz, Málaga or Almería), in addition to the Guadalquivir in the province of Seville. Some have been fostered by the surveillance of the patrol services that discovered the traffickers in full swing. Others, due to information the investigators had about possible caches. Again, the palm has been taken by the Campo de Gibraltar, where the civil guards have located two drug entrances in La Línea de la Concepción and another two in Algeciras. Three of the four interventions took place when agents discovered SUVs loaded with drugs and the fourth was on the beach, where drug traffickers were transporting almost 700 kilos of hashish from a pneumatic boat to two vehicles.

Investigators assume that if these caches have been produced, there is every indication that other shipments have made their way in. However, an agent stationed in the La Línea area assures that these are not being easy days for the local narco. “They are restless and they throw themselves away as best they can. They have nothing to do on the street. They cannot hide it ”, explains the Civil Guard. There remains a question that the agent himself raises: “Once here, how are they getting it out? The roads are more guarded and empty than ever. We will see it in the next few days ”.

27 kilos of heroin from Marbella to Galicia Agents of the National Police intervened on March 21 in Marbella (Malaga) a cache of 27 kilos of heroin and arrested one of the largest distributors of that narcotic substance in Spain. In addition, three other people were arrested who, presumably, traveled to the town of Malaga to collect the drug and transport it to Galicia, from where it was supposedly to be distributed. The heroin was distributed in packages and hidden in the trunk of a van. The investigation began when agents specialized in the fight against drug trafficking detected in the province of Malaga a citizen of Turkish origin who, allegedly, was involved in the trafficking of heroin throughout the country. The police officers verified that he was one of the largest distributors of this type of narcotic and, after various inquiries, they found that he was preparing a drug pass. The surveillance led the agents to verify that the suspect was in contact with two men who, aboard a van rented the day before in Galicia, had traveled to Marbella.

