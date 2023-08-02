On July 30, Uruguayan drug trafficker Sebastián Marset was located in Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia, but managed to escape by briefly kidnapping three police officers. This launched a large police operation, with 3,000 troops, to try to prevent him from leaving the country. The last thing that was known about him is that he was traveling north in a luxury white van, accompanied by his wife, the Uruguayan Gianina García Troche, and his three minor children. His bodyguards were in two other vehicles. The arrest warrant and photographs of the two suspects have been published in the media.

The sighting of the drug trafficker occurred during the police intervention of eight of the multiple properties that Manset is presumed to have in the Bolivian capital. In his newly opened mansion and in other houses in the richest neighborhoods of Santa Cruz, the prosecutor’s office Bolivian seized 17 rifles and one pistol, 1,915 ammunition, bulletproof vests and 37 vehicles. The three policemen who were about to capture him were reduced by men armed with rifles. Two of the policemen quickly escaped and one was detained and beaten, then released. The suspects fled in four luxury cars, but during their escape they abandoned one of them.

Marset has a long record for drug trafficking in Uruguay and Paraguay, where he lived between 2018 and the end of 2021. At that time he appeared in Dubai, where he was arrested for carrying a forged Paraguayan passport. From prison, he processed his Uruguayan passport through a lawyer and they granted it, since at that time he was not wanted by the police in his country, but by the Paraguayan police. This caused a political scandal and an investigation in Montevideo. After being released in Dubai, in February 2022, Marset disappeared. Now it is known that he returned to South America, but no longer to Paraguay, but to Bolivia. From here, supposedly, he directed the assassination of Paraguayan prosecutor Marcelo Pecci.

President Gustavo Petro accused Marset of ordering the May 2002 assassination in Colombia of Pecci, who was in that country for his honeymoon. The 32-year-old Uruguayan is alleged to have paid $500,000 to the hitmen who shot Pecci. This prosecutor was behind the judicial operation A Ultranza Py, which shortly before had dismantled the gang that, it is presumed, was directed by Marset and that is related to the First Uruguayan Cartel. It is believed that the criminal, who camouflaged himself as an entertainment and soccer businessman, was sending drug shipments, probably of Bolivian origin, through Paraguay to Europe.

In Bolivia, he lived under the false identity of Luis Paulo Amorím Santos, a Brazilian, and became the owner of the second division club Los Leones FC from the municipality of El Torno, near the city of Santa Cruz. Marset was not only the manager of the team, but also played some of its matches. He also flaunted wealth and a dazzling lifestyle. The Bolivian press wonders why he was not arrested earlier if, according to the Paraguayan authorities, the information that he lived in Bolivia had been communicated to the Bolivian police in September 2022. So far the authorities, who accuse “Amorim” of 10 crimes, mainly for the kidnapping of the policemen who wanted to arrest him, have arrested 12 people related to him, including a coach and a soccer player from Los Leones FC. The Bolivian government has not ruled on the case.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.