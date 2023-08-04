Uruguayan drug trafficker Sebastián Marset released a video from a clandestine location in which he affirms that on Sunday, July 30, he evaded capture because he was warned by the chief of Bolivia’s anti-drug police. “Thanks to the help of the director of the FELCN [Fuerza Especial de Lucha contra el Narcotráfico] I managed to leave, because he told me that the minister [de Gobierno, Eduardo del Castillo] He had already issued an arrest warrant against me,” he says in the recording, in which his face appears for brief moments and then a fixed shot of the sky. “And, well, he grabbed a plate and told me to leave,” she denounces.

The purpose of the video was to ask that the police investigation put aside the 17 people around him who are detained in Bolivia. In addition, the police are looking for his brother Diego, who is presumed to be with him.

Marset, 32, escaped impending arrest five days ago and is wanted by all Bolivian police. “The FELCN director like him did not do things right, he is harassing innocent people who have nothing to do with it, I want that to be known,” says the drug trafficker in the video, which he delivered to Bolivian television.

Both the general commander of the Bolivian Police, Álvaro José Álvarez, as well as the other police chiefs and the Government supported the chief mentioned in the recording, Ismael Villca. They considered the video only seeks to stop an investigation that, they assured, has managed to dismantle the network that Marset had set up in Bolivia to allegedly commit crimes of drug trafficking and money laundering. At the same time, the Ministry of the Interior (Interior) did not rule out that Marset is receiving help from one or more police officers, but ruled out that it was Villca.

The offender is being searched throughout the Bolivian territory since last Sunday he managed to elude the police siege. Marset and a group of heavily armed men briefly kidnapped three policemen; Two fled and one was taken to the soccer field where the team managed by the drug trafficker, under the alias Luis Paulo Amorím Santos, trained. There, this policeman was beaten and later released. Among those detained in the investigation are soccer players from the second division soccer club of the town of El Torno, near Santa Cruz de la Sierra.

Marset’s entourage escaped in four luxury cars that later appeared abandoned in different parts of the city.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

The escape of Marset, his wife, his children and his brother, as well as several men from his security force, is the center of Bolivian political controversy. Marset is the alleged leader of a network dedicated to drug trafficking in Paraguay and his name appears associated with the murder of Paraguayan prosecutor Marcelo Pecci, which occurred in Colombia in May 2022. The appearance of the video fueled suspicions that the Uruguayan had police protection and That is why he was able to live quietly in Bolivia since 2022, dedicated to second division soccer and flaunting great wealth.

Opponents of the Government of Luis Arce, among them the spokesmen for the wing of his party that follows former President Evo Morales, denounce that the dizzying growth of drug trafficking in the country is due to government protection of the cartels. Minister Del Castillo responded to these accusations by recalling that Marset obtained two false identities, one as a Brazilian and the other Bolivian as Gabriel de Souza Beuner. He also obtained a document with his own name in 2018, that is, when Morales was in power. Marset’s multiple identities triggered an investigation at the office in charge of registering people.

Marset’s escape also sparked a crisis in his home country of Uruguay after he received a legal passport allowing him to leave Dubai, where he was being held.

The investigations by the police to find Marset are the main news in the Bolivian press every day. Security forces raided a farm and 13 other properties. They also seized dozens of vehicles, automatic weapons and $400,000 that were, according to the police, in the hands of front men from Marset.

It is believed that the drug trafficker acted in Bolivia in complicity with the Bolivian Miguel Nallar, who fell in June 2022 for the murder, in Santa Cruz, of three police officers who were trying to arrest him for an incident unrelated to drugs.

Marset has a long record for drug trafficking in Uruguay and Paraguay. In 2021 he appeared in Dubai, where it is believed that he operates the command of a South American drug trafficking network. He was arrested for carrying a forged Paraguayan passport. From prison he processed his Uruguayan passport through a lawyer and they granted it to him. After being released in Dubai in February 2022, Marset disappeared.

President Gustavo Petro accused Marset of having ordered the assassination in Colombia in May 2002 of Paraguayan prosecutor Marcelo Pecci, who was in that country for his honeymoon. Pecci was behind the judicial operation A Ultranza Py, which shortly before had dismantled the gang that, it is presumed, was directed by Marset and that is related to the First Uruguayan Cartel.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.