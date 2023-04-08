Gardênia Azul is a poor neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro that behind its beautiful name hides a slightly less evocative reality. The flowers here are conspicuous by their absence, and the closest thing to a garden are the weeds that surround a smelly ditch that, despite everything, is the central axis of the neighborhood. But the residents are happy because the City Council has just put in new benches, a bike lane and some pretty blue booths for street vendors. “Before it was much worse,” explains a passerby. They are also somewhat relieved because, after very tense weeks, the neighborhood finally breathes some calm. This is one of the western regions of Rio historically controlled by the militia (paramilitary groups normally made up of ex-police officers, firefighters or the military) that has been under siege by drug traffickers for months, due to the expansion of the Comando Vermelho (CV), the main faction of the city.

“Since I can remember, Gardênia Azul has always been in the hands of parallel power,” explains a representative of the neighborhood’s neighborhood association, who preferred not to be identified in reference to drug trafficking and the so-called militia. “Now we are calmer, but there has been a lot of war on one side and the other. They say it’s a war between the militia and drug trafficking, but we never really know what’s going on. We do not stop our social projects, we continue with everything, ”he says.

In Rio de Janeiro, two million people live under the yoke of drug trafficking and another 1.7 million are held hostage by the militia, according to a Geni/UFF study last year. Resisting as best they can in the midst of this confrontation that never ends is what millions of Cariocas do every day. This is the case of Marlene Dias, a resident of Gardênia Azul who leaves her house every day at five thirty in the morning afraid that a stray bullet will cross her path to the bus stop that will take her to the supermarket where she works. “My fear now is that the police will leave and everything will go back to the way it was a few weeks ago. We are in the hands of God, ”she says resignedly.

For many years, this neighborhood was dominated by Cristiano Girão, a militiaman who hired Ronnie Lessa, one of the prisoners for the murder of former councilor Marielle Franco, to assassinate a rival. Gardenia Azul was also the electoral stronghold of the former mayor Marcello Siciliano, who came to be investigated by the police after being accused by a witness of ordering the death of the famous activist. He denied everything and said they were looking for a scapegoat. Ultimately, he was not charged.

In general, dominance in these neighborhoods is exercised based on extortion from merchants, and charging abusive rates when offering services such as internet, gas, and even entire homes. The representative of the neighbors assumes that this exists, but says he does not know anyone who suffers from it. “I don’t know anything about that,” he says evasively. The calm that is normally experienced in the neighborhoods dominated by these paramilitary mafias is very relative, it is a calm built on threats and fear.

In recent years, the militias that control this and other neighboring neighborhoods (such as Rio das Pedras, Praça Seca or Campinho) have received heavy blows from police investigations and many of their leaders are behind bars. This momentary weakness and the internal struggles for power explain, in part, the advance of drug trafficking in these areas. Carolina Grillo, one of the coordinators of the New Illegalisms Study Group (Geni) of the Fluminense Federal University (UFF), explains it over the phone: “It is true that there is a more accentuated trend of territorial expansion of the Comando Vermelho, but it is that the CV is always looking for space to advance, it has a war policy. For them it is a matter of honor and glory. To gain a reputation, conquest is something important, ”she points out.

Some local media pointed out as one of the causes of the expansion of drug trafficking something as random as that Doca, one of the leaders of the dome, would have asked as a gift to celebrate his 53rd birthday the conquest of new territories, if possible they were in hands of the militia

The specialist is wary of such difficult-to-verifiable conclusions and points out that the Comando Vermelho, unlike other more vertical factions with a clear hierarchy (such as the First Command of the Capital, born in São Paulo), works in a more dispersed manner. “Each favela wages its war, each owner of the morro (hill) wages its expansion war (…) it is not possible to know if it is an articulated action or if they are isolated things”, she highlights.

Defining exactly what is going on is also very difficult because the relations between drug trafficking and the military are rather promiscuous. Apart from the fact that there are fewer and fewer differences between these two forms of organized crime (there are militias that traffic drugs and drug traffickers that extort local businesses), depending on the neighborhood and the circumstances, they can ally to overthrow a common enemy.

For specialist Grillo, in fact, there are plenty of indications that the continuous shootings that so frightened the residents of Gardênia Azul lately corresponded to an “internal coup”: militiamen overthrowing other militiamen with the help of drug traffickers from the neighboring Cidade of God. This neighborhood, world famous for the film of the same name, is one of the bases from which the CV launches its attacks.

The two neighborhoods are separated by a road and a few hundred meters away, a border that has always been a hot spot. Now, in Gardênia Azul, an armored vehicle from the Special Operations Battalion (BOPE) of the Military Police is displayed in the central square as a guarantee of peace. Neighbors appreciate the increased police presence, but in general police operations continue to leave the usual trail of blood. At the end of March, an action by agents to contain these drug invasions in São Gonçalo left 13 suspected criminals dead. When the police were asked about these recent operations, they responded in a note that they are reinforcing security in the most sensitive neighborhoods, and that since the end of February they have arrested 270 people and confiscated 87 firearms, including 28 rifles.

For Grillo, instead of offering security, these operations serve as fuel and end up strengthening one of the two sides. “The most important thing would be that with the intelligence information that they manage, they protect the population that is in the middle of that crossfire,” he laments.

