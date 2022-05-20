CDMX.- “Criminals are also human beings who deserve our respect,” said President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) on February 15, 2020 to elements of the National Guard (GN), a message that he recently reiterated and that according to the journalist Carlos Loret de Mola indicates possible relationship of the president with drug trafficking.

It was in the video called “Loret Chapter 83”, published on the YouTube channel “Latinus_us”, where the former Televisa host assured that “we all know that the narco” helped AMLO in the 2021 elections.

“It is not about violating anyone’s human rights, but taking care of criminals? Criminals must be arrested and yes, they must be guaranteed due (judicial) process, but take care of them? What is the president referring to? caring for them?” said Loret de Mola.

The communicator recalled that missing only a couple of weeks for the elections of this 2022, in which six key governorships in Mexico will be decided; In this context, he questioned whether the founder of Morena sent a message to drug traffickers.

“Is it a message from the president to the drug traffickers to tell them, ‘love is paid with love’, ‘help me again in the election and I will know how to take care of you’?” added the journalist who currently has a space on Radio Formula.

Loret de Mola affirmed that, since the beginning of his six-year term, López Obrador subtracted authority from law enforcement by ordering the Army not to confront criminals “Thinking that if there were no confrontations, there would be no deaths either,” a strategy that, according to his perspective, turned out badly, since Mexico has more deaths than in the periods of Enrique Peña Nieto and Felipe Calderón Hinojosa.

We recommend you read:

Finally, the Yucatecan considered that the government of the Fourth Transformation does not persecute members of organized crime, as an example he gave the Financial Investigation Unit (UIF) and the Attorney General’s Office (FGR).