The match between Sassuolo and Napoli for the 25th round of Serie A was one of the most attractive last Wednesday. The thrilling match, played at MAPEI Stadium, had twists and turns on the scoreboard and an electrifying finale.

When it seemed that everything would end 2-2, a penalty 45 minutes into the second half, put Napoli on top. The southern Italian team had tied the score twice, and went on to win the match 3-2 for the first time. But the joy of the scorer, Lorenzo Insigne, would not last long.

The thing is, five minutes later, Francesco Caputo converted for Sassuolo, also criminal. And stamped the final 3-3. There, when those led by Gennaro Gattuso realized that the triumph slipped from their hands, the captain’s fury exploded. Insigne went to the dressing room and before entering the tunnel said a phrase that, although it was not heard, was very clear.

Lorenzo Insigne spent a moment of fury against Sassuolo, after they tied the game at the end. Photo: EFE

“Squadra di merda (shit team)”he yelled, visibly annoyed with his companions. Although there are still dates for the end of the championship, with the draw against Sassuolo, Napoli missed two key points in their fight for one of the qualifying spots for the Champions League.

The video, in which Gennaro Gattuso is also seen very hot, quickly went viral on social networks and there were not a few fans who banked their captain.

Thus, the club that paid tribute to Diego Maradona by naming the stadium after his death, was sixth in the standings of the A series with 44 units. A league dominated by the Milan teams. Lautaro Martínez’s Inter is the leader alone with 56 points and one game less. While Milan is second with 53 goals. Then Juventus of Turin and Atalanta appear with 49 units, to close the qualifying positions for the Champions League. In addition, the tournament has Cristiano Ronaldo as the scorer with 20 shouts.

Lorenzo Insigne, captain of the Neapolitan team and also of the Italian National Team, began his career at Napoli in 2009. In the beginning he was loaned to Cavese and Foggia, from the Italian third division and Delfino Pescara, from the second division, to win filming. As of 2012, it took off and became a fixture within the attack of The Blues. In addition, he is absolute with his selection since 2012. In the whole of the Campania region he won three tournaments: two Italian Cup (2014 and 2020) and one Italian Super Cup (2014).

