Companies have long had to manage “key person risk,” even going so far as to insure against the possibility of losing their top executives to death, illness, or injury. But the collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange, the collapse of Meta’s share price and the chaos of Twitter after it was bought by Elon Musk suggest that the “key person” may pose a very different kind of danger. Call it the “Napoleonic founder” risk. Perhaps investors and lenders should command a premium to cover the risk that a star entrepreneur will one day become an egotistical dictator, burning money along the way.

The risk is not new, of course. Corporate history is littered with executives who go rogue with corporate funds, or successful entrepreneurs who fail to realize that mature, valued companies are not their personal playthings. But with every business cycle it seems old lessons have to be relearned.

After the crisis of the dot com At the beginning of this century, the historic American investor Warren Buffett ironized that “you can only find out who is swimming naked when the tide goes out.” That’s the modern business cycle: it endlessly flows from optimism to pessimism and from boom to bust. However, Buffett could have added that optimistic high tides are the times when precautions should be put into practice. Once you are faced with the naked truth, you may already have lost your money.

This is in effect what happened in the case of Sam Bankman-Fried and FTX, which was valued at $32 billion earlier this year. Some will sympathize with those who have lost money in the company’s collapse. Despite Bankman-Fried’s claim to offer a mature version of cryptocurrency, everyone involved should have known it was a casino. And anyone paying attention to Bankman-Fried’s extravagant lifestyle should have realized that he was no Buffett.

Investors certainly find it difficult to take precautions against these types of buccaneers. Backers of a company like FTX are looking for high-stakes bets with the potential for gigantic rewards. Still, the savvy investor should be able to spot signs that a buccaneer is turning into something akin to a pirate. With Bankman-Fried there were signs everywhere: he had run the company with a few close friends since a penthouse in the Bahamas.

Likewise, former British Prime Minister David Cameron should have suspected something was off with his highly-paid advisory role at Greensill Capital long before the firm went bankrupt in 2021. After all, what was the founder doing- firm buccaneer, Australian Lex Greensill, with four private jets, all maintained with company funds?

Since investing is all about placing bets on an unknown future, trust, reliability and salesmanship are an important part of the game. While investors are nominally backing business plans, their trust in that plan often depends on their trust in a person. Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, who was just sentenced to prison for fraud, may or may not have believed that her firm could develop technology that would revolutionize the diagnostic testing industry. But what mattered was her ability to convince investors that, with enough money, her miraculous vision would come true.

A diversified portfolio is the main defense against losses from fraud or wishful thinking. The entire venture capital industry rests on the idea that if you bet on ambitious enough startups, the returns from the few success stories will more than make up for the losses from all the flops and rascals. During the long period of ultra-cheap capital—combined with the potentially global markets available to tech companies—the sales pitch became more attractive, and the stakes much higher. But the basic principles have always been the same.

With battle-hardened superstar entrepreneurs like Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg or Twitter’s Elon Musk, the issue is more complex. Having proven their worth over the last 20 years, they are now more veteran CEOs than founders of start-ups. However, it is worth remembering that Napoleon Bonaparte was also a political and military veteran when he launched his disastrous invasion of Russia in 1812.

As success builds on success, and as billions accumulate and empires grow, two things happen. First, the company—or, in Musk’s case, the business empire—becomes so large and complex that it needs professional managers, formal structures, and lots of checks and balances. But secondly, those who create multi-billion dollar companies out of thin air often tend to manifest a sense of entitlement and impunity and behave as if all this scaffolding is only obstructing their vision.

Many years of cheap capital—a seemingly permanent high tide—overshadowed this trend. The good times continued for so long that many investors forgot the essentials, while politicians, happy to see job creation and growth in new industries, became too lenient with tech billionaires, who often became major sources of donations. campaign.

Meta is an example. Any holder of shares in the company should have recognized the risks associated with the dual class share structure. While Zuckerberg has only 13% of all shares, he owns about 55% of the voting rights, giving him carte blanche in the company’s decision-making. In good times, this structure—shared by other tech firms, such as Alphabet (Google)—may have seemed sensible. But after Meta’s share price fell by three-quarters last year, and in the face of Zuckerberg’s bid to invest billions of dollars in creating a virtual reality experience (metaverse), investors have put the cry in the sky, although they can only blame themselves.

Will Musk—or his lenders and investors—learn this lesson? Musk’s behavior on Twitter thus far suggests that all involved will pay a heavy price for this lesson. He’s already fired half the company’s staff, possibly breaking employment laws in the process. Now he must find a way to make Twitter profitable enough to justify the $44 billion purchase price. That’s a lot to ask. While the overall attention paid to Twitter may have increased, many well-known advertisers—the platform’s main source of revenue—have already suspended their campaigns.

Napoleon fought more battles after his withdrawal from Moscow, some with great skill, but he never regained his reputation for invincibility. No one can not see a naked emperor.

bill emmottformer editor-in-chief of The Economistis co-director of the Global Commission for Post-Pandemic Policy. Copyright: Project Syndicate, 2022. www.project-syndicate.org

