In the American state of Connecticut, a nanny quarreled with her client, with whose daughter she was sitting, and threw an eight-month-old baby in the trash. A neighbor found a crying child in a trash can, writes The Sun.

It is noted that both hands of the baby were burned. The neighbor heard the girl crying – at first he thought it was a cat. “She was shaking and crying. I immediately saw the hands. Both hands were burned, but especially the right one, ”the man recalls. As a result, the little girl was saved by a repair team that worked in the house.

According to police, before injuring the child, 24-year-old Adriana Velez, after a quarrel, attacked the baby’s mother at a gas station. However, how she burned the baby’s hands is still unclear.

Earlier it was reported that in Argentina, a passer-by right in the middle of the street found a newborn baby wrapped in a plastic bag. The baby had many cut wounds and a rusty knife sticking out of her back.