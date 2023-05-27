The caretaker of Laura Sarabia’s son, Gustavo Petro’s chief of staff, was subjected to a polygraph in January at the Colombian Presidency after a briefcase containing several thousand dollars disappeared from the official’s house. Marelbys Meza has told the magazine Week that she felt intimidated and put under pressure for a theft at Sarabia’s house that, according to her, she had not committed. The worker reported what she considered harassment to the prosecutor’s office, who decided to protect her.

Sarabia has publicly said this Saturday that she and her family were victims of a robbery and that the prosecution itself is investigating the woman as a possible culprit. Petro’s right-hand man assures that the presidential protection headquarters and the police acted according to the protocols established by law. “I ask her if she is willing to submit to the polygraph, like all my security scheme. She tells me that she had no problem. I never forced her,” Sarabia explained to the magazine.

Marelbys Meza has recounted that on January 30 she was taken to a building attached to the presidential residence, where the polygraph and several officials were waiting for her. According to her, she was there for four and a half hours. The babysitter says that she didn’t want to go, but if she didn’t, she would be more suspicious of the robbery. “When I was in the basement, I felt kidnapped, dazed, drowned, waiting for them to take the polygraph,” she says, and she assures that they took her mobile phone and she was held incommunicado.

In the following days, the woman felt watched. When she was taking her mother to the bus station to go on a trip, she was approached by some agents who took her to a police station. “They open all our suitcases, they check us item by item, they told us what we had there. (…). I said: they will think that I am sending my mother with the money in the suitcase, ”she says. Her brother Jamer, an Uber driver, was also questioned by some police officers who, according to Meza’s account, called him a thief and demanded that he return the money.

Later, Sarabia fired the worker with a text message. The chief of staff told him that the investigation was going to take a long time and that the best thing they could do was separate their paths. In that case, it was better to liquidate him and for her to find another job. During this time, the nanny has gone to make a statement to the Sijin, the police investigation unit, where she was asked questions, took a statement and was connected in a video call with a public defender.

Sarabia has said that his security applied all the corresponding protocols. “It was more or less 3,500 or 4,000 dollars. And other money that she had withdrawn to pay for a card, about 5 million pesos (1,125 dollars) ”, explains the official about the amount of money lost. In the complaint that she filed with the prosecution, however, there is talk of 7,000. In expanding the complaint, Sarabia asks to investigate whether Marelbys Meza is being “instrumentalized or induced to circulate information that does not correspond to the truth.” “In the event that the above is established, I respectfully request that you adopt protection measures for victims of disinformation processes.”

newsletter Analysis of current affairs and the best stories from Colombia, every week in your mailbox RECEIVE THE

subscribe here to the EL PAÍS newsletter on Colombia and receive all the key information on the country’s current affairs.