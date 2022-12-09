It arrived on TV in 1993 and closed its plot in 1999. “The babysitter” It may have ended its story more than 20 years ago, but fans remember Nanny Fine, Maxwell, Niles and more like it was yesterday. Even though the series had a much-criticized ending, there’s no doubt that it still maintains its status as a 90s television icon. Now, to the joy of thousands, the program can be seen officially via streaming.

Fran Drescher is currently 65 years old. “The Nanny” is one of her most famous works. Photo: Composition LR/CBS/PBS

Where to see “The nanny” 2022?

“The nanny”, as it was titled for the English-speaking market, will arrive on streaming this month. Specific, It will arrive on HBO Max and its full chapters will be available starting next Wednesday, December 14. This was announced by the platform in a tweet.

HBO Max confirms premiere of “The Nanny”. Photo: Twitter capture

How to watch “The Nanny” on HBO Max?

To see “The babysitter” on HBO Max, you just need to have an active subscription to the service. Membership prices start at S/ 19.90 per month (for mobile devices). you can access to the full rate through this link.

Basic prices of HBO Max, as reported on its website. Photo: HBO Max

What is the end of the series “The Nanny”?

The closeness between Fran Fine Y Maxwell Sheffield it began and remained, for a long time, as a kind of impossible love. In this way, as the chapters went by, the formalization of their love affair became practically inevitable, which soon gave way to a wedding and, later, the arrival of their children.

Thus, the end of “The Nanny” came in 1999, with a two-part special entitled “The finale.” In these episodes, the couple had twins and moved to California to kick-start a whole new life. The same path was followed by Niles and CC Babcock, who raised their family, with a child in expectation.

As for the Sheffield family heirs, they moved to pursue their studies abroad. After showing all this, the last scenes of “The nanny” show us the stars of the show saying goodbye to the mansion, to then show a red curtain, from which the protagonists emerged amid applause from the public until closing with Fran Drescher.