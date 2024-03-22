The Moscow Region Ministry of Health revealed the names of those hospitalized after the terrorist attack in Crocus

The Moscow Region Ministry of Health has revealed the names of those hospitalized after the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall. List published on the department's website.

There are currently 37 lines in the list. In addition to the names, it is reported which hospital a particular patient was taken to, with what diagnosis and in what condition.

The names of many of the victims have not yet been found out. Typical injuries among victims include gunshot wounds, fractures, burns and poisoning by combustion products.

On the evening of March 22, the Public Relations Center of the FSB of Russia reported that a group of unknown persons in camouflage opened fire on visitors to Crocus City Hall. As a result of the terrorist attack, according to preliminary data, more than 100 people were injured; 40 people could not be saved.