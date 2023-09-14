The EU lifted sanctions against Russian businessmen Shulgin, Akhmedov and Berezkin

The European Union did not extend sanctions against three Russian businessmen – former head of Ozon Alexander Shulgin, co-owner of Northgas Farkhad Akhmedov and head of the Unified Social Security group Grigory Berezkin. Names of Russians released from sanctions published in the Official Journal of the EU.

The publication also indicates that the bloc lifted sanctions against Colonel of the Russian Armed Forces Georgy Shuvaev. He took part in the military conflict in Ukraine and passed away last fall.

The day before, on September 13, the Council of the European Union announced the exclusion from the sanctions list of four Russians included there for “a threat to undermine the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine,” but did not disclose their names.

The fact that the EU is going to remove the former head of Ozon Alexander Shulgin from sanctions became known back in early September. This decision was made by the European Court of General Jurisdiction in Luxembourg. Coming under restrictions in April 2022: Shulgin resigned from his post at Ozon and resigned from the board of directors. Experts believe that this was the determining factor in the European Court’s decision.

Akhmedov and Berezkin also filed lawsuits in the European Court to challenge EU sanctions. Forbes assessed Akhmedov’s fortune in 2023 is $1.1 billion. Berezkin dropped out of the ranking a long time ago – in 2021 grade his capital was $750 million. Both businessmen were included in the EU sanctions list in April 2022.

In September it also became known that the court rejected the claims of Russian billionaires Dmitry Pumpyansky, Gennady Timchenko, Mikhail Gutseriev and Tigran Khudaverdyan, who tried to challenge the sanctions.