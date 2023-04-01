ROME — Centuries after the Holy See muzzled Catholic stargazers for questioning Earth’s centrality in the cosmos, Jesuit astronomers at the Vatican’s internal observatory are increasingly writing their names in the skies.

The Vatican, led by Pope Francis, the first Jesuit pope, recently announced that three other Jesuit scientists at its Jesuit-run observatory had asteroids named after him as part of a new batch that includes the 16th-century pope who commissioned the calendar. Gregorian and a Tuscan pastry chef who loves the firmament.

More than 30 asteroids have been named after Jesuits since space rocks began to be formally named in 1801. That “should not be surprising, given the often scientific nature of this community,” said astronomer Don Yeomans, who worked at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California and today is part of the group that gives official approval to the names given to asteroids.

The three recently announced astral Jesuits are Robert Janusz, a Polish priest and physicist who studies measurements of light from star clusters (565184 Janusz); William R. Stoeger (1943-2014), American priest (551878 Stoeger); and Johann Georg Hagen (1847-1930), an Austrian-American priest who, according to 562971 Johannhagen’s name citation, “devised several ingenious experiments in the Vatican to demonstrate the rotation of the Earth, directly confirming the theories of Copernicus and Galileo”.

All three work or worked at the Specola Vaticana, or Vatican Observatory, right next to the papal gardens at Castel Gandolfo, a short drive from Rome.

The history of the observatory, operated by Jesuits since the 1930s, is a rebuttal to the notion that the Catholic Church has always tried to get in the way of scientific advancement, an idea perpetuated by high-profile cases like those of Galileo and Giordano Bruno at the hands of the Inquisition during the Renaissance.

“There are institutions like the Pontifical Academy of Sciences that report to the Vatican on what is happening in the world of science, but we do the science,” said Guy Consolmagno, an asteroid (4597 Consolmagno) honoree and director of the observatory. In a 2017 interview with The New York Times, Consolmagno said that part of the observatory’s mission was to “show the world that the church supports science.”

A former director of the observatory, Jesuit astrophysicist George V. Coyne, who died in 2020, played an important role in getting the Vatican to reverse course and formally acknowledge in 1992 that Galileo may have been right.

“One thing the Bible is not is a scientific textbook,” Father Coyne told The New York Times Magazine in 1994.

The Specola’s roots date back to Pope Gregory XIII, who built an observatory, known as the Tower of the Winds, inside the Vatican so astronomers could study the reform of the Julian calendar, which was in use until 1582. Gregory, also known like Ugo Boncompagni (1502-1585), he now has an asteroid named after him, 560794 Ugoboncompagni.

Among the astronomers who worked on the reformed calendar was a Jesuit, Christopher Clavius ​​(1538-1612) —asteroid 20237 Clavius— who lived at the Collegio Romano, a school in the Italian capital started in 1551 by Saint Ignatius of Loyola, founder of the order.

The Roman College trained generations of astronomers, including Giovanni Battista Riccioli (1598-1671) — asteroid 122632 Riccioli — who published a map of the Moon in 1647 and codified part of the lunar nomenclature still in use. When Neil Armstrong said, “Houston, this is Tranquility Base. The Eagle has landed,” on the 1969 Apollo 11 lunar mission, “Tranquility” was a reference to the Mare Tranquillitatis, or Sea of ​​Tranquility, to which Riccioli had named.

The observatory’s current astronomers split their time primarily between Castel Gandolfo and Mount Graham, Arizona, where the Vatican operates a telescope in partnership with the University of Arizona.

As Jesuits, “because we really believe that God is the one who put everything there, it puts us in a very different relationship to what we’re looking at,” said Father Jean-Baptiste Kikwaya Eluo, who works at the observatory and has a christened asteroid on his honor: 23443 Kikwaya.

The asteroid christening is overseen by a group of professional astronomers, the Working Group for Small Body Nomenclature, part of the International Astronomical Union. You are presented with a list of proposed names every month, but only 3.8 percent of the 620,000 numbered asteroids have received a name, following specific guidelines.

Gareth Williams, the group’s secretary, said he tends to “strongly discourage” naming asteroids after religious figures. But the current crop of Jesuit astronomers “were not named because they were Jesuits, they were named because they were astronomers,” he noted.

In the most recent batch, asteroid 44715 was named Paolovezzosi, after Paolo Vezzosi, an amateur astronomer and pastry chef from Montelupo Fiorentino in Tuscany. Vezzosi, according to the distinction, “offers delicious cakes” at public events.

He was nominated by Maura Tombelli, president of an astronomy group that financed and built a public observatory in Montelupo Fiorentino. Tombelli has discovered 200 asteroids (asteroid 9904 is named Mauratombelli).

Nominating Vezzosi was in gratitude for helping get the observatory off the ground. “We had nothing else to give, just my rocks in the sky,” Tombelli said.

By: ELISABETTA POVOLEDO