Chivas is focused on closing the tournament. The Verde Valle team will play for a place in the league against the UNAM Pumas, opening at home and closing on a visit at the Ciudad Universitaria Stadium. The reality is that after what was seen in the last matchday, Guadalajara leaves more doubts than certainties, however, Paunovic will be able to count on a full squad courtesy of the enormous break of almost three weeks that they will have in Verde Valle, something that can change the background and form of the team.
More news about the transfer market
At the same time that the team focuses on the field, the board has to move from now on within the market, since waiting until its tournament ends would be a serious mistake, and several teams, like Cruz Azul has already done with the young Heriberto Jurado, they can beat their objectives within the market. The management of Verde Valle is considering several names to explore, and one of them and the most stellar is that of Marcel Ruíz, reports from TV Azteca.
The 23-year-old player who plays for Toluca, is liked by everyone within Guadalajara, and they consider that he is one of the best in his position in the country and that he could well arrive at Chivas to be ahead of González, Beltrán and Erick Gutiérrez himself. Within the ranks of Toluca, a clean squad is being prepared and in Verde Valle they are considering at least exploring the option of taking Ruíz, taking advantage of the great relationship between both directors, although, his price could be a problem, since for the national market, then reach 10 million dollars.
