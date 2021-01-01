Bollywood actor Sonu Sood is in the news for helping the needy in the Corona era. Now he has shared a big achievement with the fans. Actually, the road is named after his late mother in Sonu’s hometown Moga (Punjab). Sonu Sood is very happy because of this.

Sonu Sood shared some photos of the street naming on Twitter account. He wrote in the caption, “It is and it will be. My greatest achievement so far. A street in Moga named after my mother, Prof. Saroj Sood Road. The right path to my success. I miss you so much mother.

This is … and this will be ..

My Biggest Achievement Till Date. A road in Moga on my mother’s name:

“Prof. Saroj Sood Road ” My actual road to success 🙏

Miss u maa. pic.twitter.com/KiHtfeUK28 – sonu sood (@SonuSood) December 31, 2020

Sonu Sood became very emotional when the road was named after his mother. She wrote on Instagram, “A scene that I saw in my whole life in my dream.” Today, in my home town Moga, the street is named after my mother, Prof. Saroj Sood was placed. This is the same road through which he traveled his entire life from home to college and then from college to home. This will be the most important part of my life. I am sure mother and father must have been smiling in heaven. I wish he were here to see it. ”

In an interview a few days ago, Sonu Sood had told that the roles he got in films have changed a lot due to his good work. He said, “The types of roles being offered to me are different. Real Life Hero has roles. The things I have done in my life are trying to put it in a script that is different. Now I have to make sure that I live up to the expectations and do justice to whatever I do. ”