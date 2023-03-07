The organizer of the sabotage at the Belarusian airfield turned out to be a citizen of Ukraine Nikolai Shvets

The organizer of the sabotage against the early warning aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces A-50 at the Machulishchi airfield turned out to be a citizen of Ukraine Nikolai Shvets. This is reported TASS with reference to the materials of the interrogation of the Belarusian special services.

As it became known to the security forces, the Ukrainian entered the republic through the territory of Russia. During the interrogation, he himself gave his first and last name.

Shvets also admitted that he used two drones to attack the plane.

For the first time, the attack on the A-50 became known on February 26, when the Belarusian opposition resource BYPOL posted photos of the aircraft. Its representatives said that they managed to damage the plane using an unmanned vehicle, and later escaped abroad.