It seems that Activision could have indirectly confirmed that it is preparing to launch Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 this year. At the moment, Activision He has only stated in a general way that he will release a new title of call of duty in 2023, but has not given more details about what this game will consist of. Fortunately, for those who wanted an “official” confirmation of some kind about the game of CoD of this year, it seems that we have been given something.

This morning, a series of images were leaked that were claimed to be of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 In Internet. These images in question didn’t reveal much, but they did give us our first glimpses of the game’s gameplay. Although some questioned the authenticity of these images, shortly after they were leaked, Activision stepped in and filed a copyright claim on the images. With this in mind, it seems clear that these screenshots are from the Modern Warfare 3otherwise, Activision I couldn’t have gotten them removed.

To further verify this point, in the Copyright Act (DMCA) complaint received by one of the leakers, it was stated that the reason for the removal was because they shared “unauthorized leaked video game content.” thrown out Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3“. In short, it is now more evident than ever that MW3 will be the 2023 installment in the franchise call of dutyalthough Activision itself remains airtight for the time being.

At this point, it is still unknown when Activision will choose to formally announce Modern Warfare 3. With fall fast approaching, it stands to reason that a proper advertisement for MW3 It will take place sometime next month.

Via: comic book

Author’s note: Well, it’s inevitable that MW3 I arrived.