Instead of Yevgeny Khoroshevtsev, People’s Artist of Russia, who died last year, his pupil Anton Suntsov will become the “voice” of the Victory Parade. It is reported by TASS with reference to a source close to the organization of the event.

“Anton Suntsov, a student of Horoshevtsev, will voice the text for the Victory Parade,” he said.

Evgeny Khoroshevtsev, who was called “the voice of the Kremlin”, died on December 13, 2020 at the age of 77. The press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov noted that Khoroshevtsev, in turn, was a student of Yuri Levitan and it was his voice that Russians heard in the comments at the parade, as well as at all ceremonial events with the participation of the president.