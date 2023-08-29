Sobyanin: The northern understudy of Kutuzovsky Prospekt was named Bagration Prospekt

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that the inhabitants of the capital have determined the name of the new highway – the Northern understudy of Kutuzovsky Prospekt. It will be called Bagration Avenue. The mayor announced this in his Telegram-channel.

“So we will continue the tradition of preserving the memory of the heroes of the Patriotic War of 1812, after whom many streets in the west of the capital are named,” Sobyanin wrote.

Bagration Avenue is a six-lane highway, which reaches a length of about 10 kilometers. It will run from the Moscow City business center and the Third Ring Road to the traffic intersection at the intersection of the Moscow Ring Road with Molodogvardeyskaya Street. The new road will improve communication for more than 700 thousand Muscovites and hundreds of thousands of residents of the Moscow region. Travel time will be reduced to an average of 30 minutes.

Earlier, Sobyanin said that the running of the fourth route of the Moscow Central Diameters (MCD-4) would begin this week. He added that in the Zheleznodorozhny microdistrict of the city of Balashikha, the construction of the Olgino station was almost completed, and on the connecting line of the MCD-4 – Kutuzovskaya and Testovskaya stations, the reconstruction of the Poklonnaya station is nearing completion.