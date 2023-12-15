After the Stelvio, it would make sense if Alfa Romeo called a smaller crossover the Brennero. This is the Italian name for Brenner, which we know from the song about the flame in the pipe. Or maybe Giulio, which fits nicely with Guilia and Giulietta. But no, none of that. The latest model for Alfa Romeo is called the Milano – and that is more or less a name from the past.

The name MiTo was already a contraction of Milano and Torino. As a Dutch person you know cities better like Milan and Turin. The small MiTo has now been canceled (and not by a #MiTo) and the new Milano will become the new small Alfa. To ensure that the car is actually sold, Alfa Romeo sensibly turns it into a small SUV.

You can soon order the Alfa Romeo Milano with combustion engines or a fully electric drivetrain. The newcomer will be released in 2024, making it the first fully electric Alfa Romeo. By 2027, all Alfas must be fully electric. The brand does not yet show any photos of the compact SUV, we will have to wait until April of next year for that.

What else do we know about the Alfa Romeo Milano?

In 2021, the parent company of Alfa Romeo and Fiat merged with that of Peugeot and Opel, among others, to form Stellantis. So you can be sure that Alfa uses the technology of mother Stellantis for the new crossover. Technically the Alfa Romeo Milano could therefore be the same as the Opel Mokka or the Peugeot 2008, but the brand has not said anything about that yet.

If the Milano were on a new platform, Alfa Romeo would undoubtedly have reported this. For now we are considering a choice of a petrol engine with 100 or 130 hp and for certain markets a diesel with 130 hp. According to this logic, the EV will have a 54-kWh battery with an electric motor with 156 hp.

What is the price of the new Alfa Romeo Milano?

Here too, we can only rely on what we know about the other brands. The compact crossover from Peugeot is now available from 31,000 euros. Then you have a petrol version with 100 hp. You can get the diesel version for 41,000 euros and the fully electric version costs 39,000 euros. It may be that the Alfa is marketed a little higher and is therefore slightly more expensive.