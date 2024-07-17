The name of the founder of “Mitki” Shagin was removed from the exhibition in St. Petersburg

The name of the artist and founder of the creative association “Mitki” Dmitry Shagin was removed from the list of participants of the exhibition in the St. Petersburg “Manezh”. This was reported by the deputy of the Legislative Assembly of St. Petersburg Boris Vishnevsky (recognized as a foreign agent by the Russian Ministry of Justice).

According to him, a few days ago Shagin’s painting “Mitki 91” was removed from the exhibition “for restoration”, as well as photographs from the 1980s from the collection of the “Museum of Nonconformist Art” without explanation.

“And they covered up Shagin’s name on the list of participants on the information stand in the Manezh. And now – the reaction to the public outcry: they simply replaced the information stand, and there are no traces of Shagin’s participation on it at all,” Vishnevsky wrote.

In January 2023, the All-Russian Museum of Decorative Arts in Moscow removed a painting by Dmitry Shagin from an exhibition. Museum director Elena Titova said that the work “Vest Day” was removed due to “political overtones.”