The first American Abrams tank in the special operation zone was hit by the Ulyanovsk FPV drone “Piranha,” a representative of the Simbirsk Design Bureau (SKB) “Piranha” reported on February 28.

He said that he received this data from a client who showed correspondence with the battalion commander of the crew.

“They said that it was our “Piranha”. And then the information appeared in the news and Telegram channels with footage of the burning Abrams,” a representative of the design bureau shared in an interview with TASS.

According to him, these drones had previously hit other enemy armored vehicles. The drone is mainly used to attack dugouts and fortifications of the Ukrainian army. Piranha is distinguished by the unique frequencies at which it operates, he added.

The day before, Russian forces destroyed the first Abrams tank of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Advisor to the head of the Donetsk People's Republic, Yan Gagin, emphasized that any new equipment supplied by the West to the Kyiv regime is vulnerable.

The American publication National Interest called this tank greatly overrated after its destruction by the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in the Northern Military District zone. The material indicated that there would be more losses among the Abrams.

In a conversation with Izvestia, military expert, political scientist, retired US Army Lieutenant Colonel Earl Rasmussen expressed the opinion that Abrams tanks will not affect the situation in the special operation zone. He expressed regret that the American tank was destroyed not even by a hypersonic missile, but by an ordinary drone.

