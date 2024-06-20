It costs two million and has 1000 horsepower

“What car is it?” You could answer the question by saying your name, as long as you have two million euros to spend on the company’s new supercar Naran Automotive: a GT that goes beyond customization by offering collectors the opportunity to personally christen their car. But not only that: this is a hypercar with a thousand horsepower squeezed from a 5000 twin-turbo V8 but still has four seats.

The project from Zimbabwe

Orders are open and at the time of the contract you must immediately pay 350 thousand euros. Then all that remains is to wait. The project is by the thirty-eight year old Zimbabwean Ameerh Naran which is behind Vimana Private Jets, a leader in global VVIP transportation, providing the world’s most sought-after executive aircraft. Among his clients are heads of state, stars of sport, stage and screen. A nice pool of potential customers for machines like this.

Marble and gold finishes

The style of the machine comes from the collaboration between Ameerh and Jowyn Wong, of WYN Design, already responsible for the De Tomaso P72 And Apollo Intense Emotion and the mechanics have nothing electrified but – for such customers – perhaps it is more useful to let them know that the interiors can be finished with details in marble and granite or gold leaf. Not the height of mininalism but, as we know, here we live on exaggerations. On the other hand, with only thirty-nine examples to build you can indulge yourself endlessly. What you see in these photos, for example, is the launch prototype and is made as if it were a ruby, with almond gold accents.