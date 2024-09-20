The FAS filed a complaint against the cafes “Za obe cheki” and “Mezhdu bulok”

The name of the Moscow cafes “Mezhdu bunok” and “Za obe cheki” is to be banned due to obscenity, “Radiotochka NSN” reports. Telegram-channel.

The cafe was complained to the Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS). As evidence of the obscenity of the name, the applicants pointed to memes in which photographs of the establishments’ signs are played out in an erotic context. The statement also recalls that, according to the article “On Advertising”, it does not allow “the use of swear words, obscene and offensive images.”

The application was submitted on behalf of the company “Glavpiar”, on whose website one of the services is listed as “creating a stir to attract the attention of government agencies” as part of the fight against “lawlessness”.

Earlier, a sign for a sneaker store called “Perdezh” (First Duty Sneaker Store) appeared and disappeared in the capital. The sign on one of the houses on Profsoyuznaya Street was complained about for not complying with the city’s design project. It soon returned in a new form: “Per.Dezh”.