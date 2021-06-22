Netflix Italy shared the official trailer for the second season of de The naked director, which will finally be available on the streaming platform starting from the next one June 24. As stated in the video description, The Naked Director Season 2 will close the story of the red light director Muranishi, masterfully played by the actor Takayuki Yamada. Let’s admire it below, while here you find our review of the first season.

The naked director | Season 2 – Official Trailer

Source: Netflix