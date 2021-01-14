The Nadal family is a saga of great sportsmen. Rafael Nadal‘s tennis career has gone from strength to strength and it seems the Mallorcan star is not the only one in the family who can serve up a good volley, his cousins, Joan and Toni Nadal Vives have also shown a talent for the sport.

Their dad, Toni Nadal coaches and mentors them in addition to holding down a job as Director of the Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar in Manacor.

The ITF World Tennis Tour by LG chose Manacor as its center of operations and the two teenagers passed the first round with flying colors.

16-year-old Joan and 17-years-old Toni have already competed in territorial events and had the opportunity to compete with players from other countries.

In the first round of the preliminaries, Toni beat Luxembourg’s Melzer 6-2, 6-2, but lost to the Ukrainian Prihodko 1-6, 1-6 on Tuesday.

Joan beat Russia’s Klok 6-2, 5-7, 10-8, but lost to Slovakia’s Privaka 4-6, 4-6 in the second round.