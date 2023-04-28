Voices of women and with very different trajectories. That is the summary of the national Critics awards that in its 2023 edition has supported Pilar Adón as one of the namesake firms of our narrative with her latest book, ‘De bestias y aves’ (Galaxia Gutenberg), already a veteran poet who has lived in Murcia for decades, Dionisia García, who at 94 shows that verses are ageless in ‘Clamor en la memoria’ (Renaissance). The decision of the jury of these awards granted by the Spanish Association of Literary Critics has been announced for the first time in Malaga, after the deliberation of a jury made up of about twenty experts who have announced in the City Hall of the capital the list of winners It has also granted recognition in the other official languages ​​of Spain and has awarded the Romanian Mircea Cartarescu in the category of best foreign book for ‘The right wing’ (Impedimenta).

On behalf of the jury, the critic and professor of literature Ángel Basanta explained that the winning novel in Spanish, ‘De bestias y aves’, is a story «with a simple plot, but of the Kafkan lineage and great symbolic wealth that forces the reader to think from the beginning. This story starring a woman who escapes and who ends up in a strange female society that practices ancestral rites reveals an allegorical story »fed by poetry and mystery that are images that drag the reader towards the essential conflicts of the human being», he commented. the spokesman, who has defined the Madrid author as “one of the writers with the greatest literary projection today” and a firm far from the commercial circuits, so with this award “she will receive the push that will take her to more readers”.

The members of the jury, together with the councilor Noelia Losada, after reading the minutes of the awards.



For her part, the specialist Balbina Prior has announced the National Prize for Poetry Critics to Dionisia García for ‘Clamor en la memoria’, a tribute by the writer to her life partner, the poet Salvador Montesinos, who died in 2021. A collection of poems that “in addition to expressing pain due to absence, portrays everyday details of shared experience” and involves a revisiting of “transcendental themes, such as the transitory nature of existence, the transience of life and, of course, death” , explained the member of the jury who highlighted that the winner and author of works such as ‘El vaho de los espejos’ and ‘Las palabras lo sabe’ also belongs to the Royal Academy of Fine Arts of San Telmo in Malaga.

Others awards



Along with the awards in Spanish, the novel ‘Ninguen queda’ (No queda nadie, Editorial Eusenio), the first book by Brais Lamela, and the collection of poems ‘Materia’ (ecisions Xerais), by Yolanda Castaño; originally written in Galician; ‘El dit de deu’ (The finger of God, Ed. Proa), by Raquel Ricart, and ‘El rastre nival’ (The snowy trail, Ed. Pagès), by Àngels Marzo, in Catalan, and ‘Lagun miñak’ ( Intimate friends, Ed. Farmazia Beltza), by Jon Benito, and ‘Uda vetea’ (Pleno Verano, Ed. Elkar), by Aritz Gorrotxategi, in Basque.

The award for the best book in a foreign language to Mircea Cartarescu for ‘The right wing’ marks the third installment of his ‘Blinding’ saga, in which he portrays, through his own memory and the creation of a dream world, the end of the era of the dictator Ceaucescu in Romania. The Councilor for Culture, Noelia Losada, who was accompanied by the president of the Spanish Association of Literary Critics, Fernando Valls, and critics from Málaga and members of the jury Enrique Baena and Francisco Morales Lomas, stressed that these awards lack economic endowment , but “great prestige” for its winners, including throughout its history a list of essential names in literature, such as Camilo José Cela, Rafael Sánchez Ferlosio, Ana María Matute, Miguel Delibes, Mario Vargas Llosa, Antonio Muñoz Molina, Luis Landero, Juan Marsé, Javier Marías, Blas de Otero, Vicente Aleixandre, María Victoria Atencia, Octavio Paz, Julia Uceda or Antonio Soler, who has won it twice.