The explosion in a cafe in St. Petersburg, in which Tatarsky died, was prepared by the special services of Ukraine

The explosion in a cafe in St. Petersburg, in which the military commander Vladlen Tatarsky died, was prepared and planned by the special services of Ukraine. It is reported by the National Anti-Terrorism Committee (NAC), the agency’s statement cites RIA News.

According to the department, to implement the plan, the Ukrainian security forces attracted agents cooperating with the Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) (included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent, recognized as an extremist organization and banned in Russia). In particular, Daria Trepova, who was detained on suspicion of killing a military correspondent, sympathized with the activities of the foundation.

On April 2, at a meeting with military commissar Tatarsky, Trepova handed him a statuette, which, according to preliminary data, contained explosives. After that, she left the cafe, got to the first rented apartment near the Vasileostrovskaya metro station, changed clothes and left the crime area in a new image. She spent the night in the second rented apartment of the Severnaya Dolina residential complex in the Vyborgsky district. In the morning, the girl was arrested.

Also, plane tickets were bought from Trepova – this could have been a red herring, since she never arrived at the airport.

The explosion in a cafe in St. Petersburg on Universitetskaya embankment occurred on Sunday, April 2. The Investigative Committee opened a criminal case under the murder article. The Ministry of Health announced an increase in the number of victims of the explosion in a cafe in St. Petersburg to 32 people.