It’s no secret that the Nintendo 64 app had several problems when it hit the switches Online + Expansion Pack. However, the Big N has done everything possible to improve this experience. Thus, this software has received a new updatewhich not only adds Golden Eye 007 service.

Now, N64 app update 2.9.0 is now available. While Nintendo hasn’t shared any official details, OatmealDome, a renowned data miner, has revealed all the improvements that have been added:

–Golden Eye 007 aggregate

-Updated pre-compiled executables to Mario party Y mario party 2

-Fixed the Inviso boss fight from Yoshi’s Story, and background objects now appear as originally intended.

[NSO – Nintendo 64] Version 2.9.0 is out. – GoldenEye 007 added.

– There is no matchmaking – if you want to play online, you have to create a lobby and have friends join.

– There are no “modern” controls like the Xbox version.

– The Q Watch music does have the gongs and static. —OatmealDome (@OatmealDome) January 27, 2023

In addition to being able to play Golden Eye 007Most importantly, the update also brings us a couple of improvements to both Mario Party titles and Yoshi’s Story. Now we just have to wait and see what will happen with future updates. On related topics, here you can see a comparison between the original version and the re-release of Golden Eye 007. Similarly, it seems that this version of the game loses an iconic sound effect.

Editor’s Note:

It’s good to see Nintendo continue to do everything they can to improve the N64 experience for all gamers. This suggests that perhaps the emulation of other possible consoles is not yet at the level that many expect.

