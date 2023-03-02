The former French striker Just Fontaine, the player with the most goals in a single edition of the World Cup and one of the great football legends of his country, has died at the age of 89, confirmed this Wednesday the Stade Reims and Nice, the clubs where he developed most of his career.

Fontaine broke the record in the 1958 World Cup in Sweden, a championship in which France managed to reach the semifinal for the first time in its history, being beaten by Pelé’s Brazil, who was later the winner of the tournament.

In addition to the record of 13 goals and that historic World Cup semifinal for France, Just Fontaine achieved a great record in club football with four French champion titles (one with Nice, three with Reims), two French Cups ( Nice in 1954 and Reims in 1958) and a final of the European Cup -the current Champions League), lost in 1959 2-0 against the great Real Madrid of Di Stéfano, Puskas and Kopa.

«A French soccer star, an exceptional scorer, a legendary remense. To his family, his loved ones, the SDR sends its most sincere condolences,” wrote Stade Reims on its official Twitter profile. For its part, Nice, where he played three seasons before heading to Stade Reims to replace another legend like Raymond Kopa, signed by Real Madrid, lamented the loss of the forward, “French football icon” and whom he will pay ” tribute” before the match against Auxerre this Friday.

Born in Marrakech, the striker, who had to retire due to injury very soon (29 years old), won four league titles, one with Nice (1956) and three with Stade Reims (1958, 1960 and 1962), two Cups nationals, one with each team, and played in the 1959 European Cup final with Stade Reims, lost 2-0 to Real Madrid 2-0. In addition, he was the Bronze Ball in 1958 behind Kopa and the German Helmut Rahn.

«Just Fontaine’s disappearance saddens me, as it will sadden all lovers of football and our national team. Just is and will continue to be a legend of the French team. The striker who, by scoring 13 goals in a final phase of the World Cup, that of 1958, signed a record that is still unbeatable during the first great epic of the ‘Bleus’ in the World Cup,” said Didier Deschamps, current French coach, on the website of the French Federation.

The coach recalled that he had “the opportunity” to meet “several times” with the striker, “a man of great kindness, very respectful of the generations that followed him.” “His attachment to the French team was strong and sincere,” he concluded. His 13 goals make him fourth in the tournament’s overall scorer table, equaled since the end of last year by the Argentine Lionel Messi, who accumulates 13 goals, although in his case adding those achieved between the 2006 and 2022 tournaments.