25 years ago, at the end of November 1998, Dreamcast made its debut in the Japanese market, launching the launch of consoles 128 bit and offering a platform completely ahead of its time that, despite its short commercial duration, was able to set standards in the entertainment industry.

After the eventful journey of sega saturnthe Japanese company planned for its successor to be easier to program and have a wide variety of titles, running perfectly, in addition to including other cutting-edge technical features.

The game library added great experiences such as: Crazy Taxi, Jet Set Radio, Metropolis Street Racer, Shenmue, Skies of Arcadia and Sonic Adventure, to name a few. Another point in favor was that the conversions of the productions originating from the Arcadianwere excellent, giving as an example: Marvel vs Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes, Power Stone and The House of The Dead 2.

Dreamcast He was also a pioneer in incorporating a visual memory unit known as VMU for its acronym in English, which served as a mini console and added accessories to its powerful catalog of video games. Likewise, it marked the beginning of online games outside the personal computer environment, thanks to Quake 3 Arena and ChuChu Rocket!

Despite its vast potential, this platform was short-lived and after just over two years of life, it was discontinued and sega decided to permanently abandon hardware marketing to become a developer third party thanks to its numerous portfolio of intellectual properties.

The failure was marked by the imminent launch of Playstation 2 in 2000, coupled with Sony’s aggressive marketing campaigns, but above all, the lack of support it received from Electronic Artscausing sagas like madden either FIFAnever appeared on the Sega console.

Dreamcast managed to quickly become a cult product for the gamers and it is considered an essential item among collectors around the planet, since it not only offered endless hours of entertainment, but to this day there are still independent developments for it.

Sadly, most consoles sega have been misunderstoodwhether due to confusing corporate management or because they were ahead of their time, however, the entertainment sector cannot be conceived without the contributions that each of them made at the time.