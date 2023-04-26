In Brazil, as is already the case in some Latin American countries, the myth of the first ladies, the wives of presidents, is becoming more acute, who from being simply their sentimental companions or mothers of their children have become a myth, with the hope even to be able to replace them in power.

At this time, in Brazil, the issue has intensified because both the current wife of the president, Rosângela da Silva, popularly known as Janja, and Michelle Bolsonaro, the current and third wife of former president Bolsonaro, are already seen as possible future candidates for heads of state at the polls. Thus, they end up occupying not only in social networks, but even in the brainy media, a space that would not correspond to them.

It has been Lygia Maria in the newspaper Folha of Sao Paulo who has raised the alarm by recalling that in this country “the position of first lady never existed. Wives of doctors, engineers, judges, they never had importance in the role of their husbands. And she recalled that in Germany, for example, no one ever cared about the role of Angela Merkel’s husband, who always lived anonymously.

In Brazil, the issue of the first lady has become more acute when the fact coincides that both the wife of the defeated Bolsonaro and the victor, Lula, already appear as possible candidates to inherit the role of their husbands. And that in the light of day and taken advantage of by the parties themselves, in search of charismatic figures to exhibit in the elections.

The difference between Bolsonaro’s wife, Michelle, and Lula’s current wife, Janja, is that while the latter, in addition to being an active feminist, is a sociologist who has worked for years on the structure of the State and on feminist policies, the wife of the far-right leader she is known only for being a charismatic evangelical, reportedly with extraordinary spiritual gifts such as going into ecstasy and speaking ancient languages ​​while in a trance. According to the politicians of her party, in addition to being a clear conservative, she speaks very well and knows how to communicate with the great and powerful group of evangelicals, especially with women. An anonymous woman who suddenly comes to say that she would like to be the Evita Perón of Brazil and that she no longer hides her temptations to debut in active politics.

Michelle is Bolsonaro’s third wife and there was never a great understanding between them. He had a daughter with her and the discouragement of her father, clearly macho, is already known, when after having three sons with the two previous wives, a daughter was born to him by Michelle. She came to comment then, without shame, that she had been a “stumbling block”, since what he likes are sons.

Now, however, that Bolsonaro is almost certain that Justice will consider him ineligible for eight years for the crimes of which he is accused and that he knows that it will not be easy for him to find a successor whom he can dominate, he is already defending that his woman, Michelle, could very well be his replacement at the polls. And so, the myth is already being born, especially among women and among them the poorest and most evangelical, who are the majority at the polls.

Very different is the case of Lula’s current wife, Janja, who in the three months that her husband has been in the Presidency, has already starred in a string of even controversial episodes, in which she appears as a political protagonist and a great influencer in the Lula’s decisions, whom he accompanies at every moment of his political activity. She already occupies an office next to the presidential office of her husband and the influence she enjoys in front of him is known.

And the Janja thing is even more serious than the Michelle thing, because right now she can, with her great influence on her husband, appear as a co-chair in some of the ongoing political conflicts, starting with the economy.

Lula had confessed during the electoral campaign that his third term would be the last of his presidential career, since in 2026 he will be over 80 years old and he did not intend to run. Not that everyone believed it, knowing the ex-unionist’s passion for politics. However, whether he wanted it or not, or perhaps wanted it, his wife Janja already appears and sometimes even unconsciously acts as his natural successor at the polls.

All this has its pros and cons, since it carries within it a certain ambiguity and drags not only the parties, but also the media in general to follow step by step, with or without reason, the wives of Bolsonaro and Lula, even in the smallest details, sometimes to the detriment of the real and serious problems that plague the country.

A sample button took place days ago during Lula’s visit to Portugal. An insignificant detail carried out by Janja in Lisbon ended up as relevant news not only on the networks but also in the country’s major newspapers.

The event was banal: upon arriving at the Lisbon hotel where they were staying, Janja went out for a moment and entered a luxury store, that of the famous Italian stylist Ermenegildo Zegna. The first piece of news that appeared instantly in the media was that Lula’s wife “had been seen entering a luxury store and leaving it with a package of purchases in hand.” And they even gave the prices of the garments that were sold in said store.

Everything fell apart in a few minutes when it was learned that Lula’s wife had simply gone out to look for the closest store to the hotel to buy a blue tie for Lula and that it happened to be a Zegna stylist store. But the news had already spread by leaps and bounds in all the media.

It had such an impact that Chico Buarque, the idol of Brazilian music, one of the greatest characters in this country with an international image, who is not known for his humor, took advantage of the moment when Lula presented him with the Camoes Award in Lisbon had received four years ago to ironize the episode of the tie bought by Janja for Lula.

The famous composer and poet, who never appears wearing a tie, this time appeared with it when he received the award from Lula. Questioned by the press, he replied ironically that his wife had left the hotel to buy him a tie at the first store he found and he had no choice but to wear it.

And going from irony to political criticism, Buarque took the opportunity to fillet Bolsonaro with elegant and great sarcasm. Recalling that the far-right former president had refused four years ago to sign the famous Camoes Award that Lula was giving him, he commented: “I thank Bolsonaro for his delicacy in not wanting to dirty my Camoes with his signature.” And he ended up offering his important award to all the artists “humiliated and despised” by the former president during his government who, happily, had refused to ratify his important literary award.