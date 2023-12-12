Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 12/12/2023 – 13:07

Social networks are filled with debates among women about body changes associated with hormones in early adulthood. Experts, however, deny that there is any scientific basis for these claims. After receiving a partial vasectomy in the 1930s in London, the poet WB Yeats may have been the first in the history of the English language to claim that he was going through a “second puberty”. He certainly wasn't the last to say that. One hundred years later, the strange phrase became a hashtag viewed 57 million times on the social network TikTok.

The vast majority of users sharing stories of a “second puberty” – mostly women – have not, of course, undergone partial vasectomies. While Yeats proclaimed that their second puberty was about the rebirth of their sexual appetite, these women claim that their bodies are undergoing inexplicable changes – and in far less satisfying ways.

User madds.maxjesty posted a video summarizing what many others are saying: “When people say 'you've grown up since your school days', they mean yes, women go through a second puberty.”

Reports of this supposed second puberty seem to revolve mainly around weight gain, although some women have also reported changes to their skin or hair. These videos were characterized by a very common sentiment among TikTok users: women insist that this is something “nobody talks about.”

As a 26 year old woman, I decided to look into it. I created an Instagram survey through which I asked my friends if they feel like they've already gone through a second puberty. Among those who responded, 46% said yes, 7 said no and the rest said they didn't know what I was talking about.

So there must be something to all this, right?

Nothing real

Let's be clear: “second puberty” is not a recognized medical condition. People only go through puberty once in their lives. There are, however, some nuances. Transgender people who undergo hormone therapy can experience something much closer to a “second puberty” than what cisgender women have been discussing on social media.

But, in the case of these women, “there are no medical reasons why there would be uniform weight gain after the age of 20”, says Eve Feinberg, gynecologist and professor of reproductive endocrinology and infertility at Northwestern University, in the United States.

If weight gain does occur, it is probably due to lifestyle changes. “Often, the first time people start living alone is after the age of 20. Possibly, drinking more alcohol and 'enjoying life more' and, at the same time, exercising less”, explains the expert.

Feinberg, contrary to what many women claim on social media, says it is not a question of female hormones. “While people blame hormones for excess weight, the hormones that should really be blamed are those associated with diet, such as insulin, ghrelin and leptin, and not female reproductive hormones, such as estrogen and progesterone.”

Naveed Sattar, professor of metabolic medicine at the Institute of Medical and Cardiovascular Sciences at the University of Glasgow, agrees with his colleague. “I don’t believe hormones have anything to do with it,” he said.

Like Feinberg, he says much of this can be attributed to lifestyle changes. The data suggests that women may be more likely to become obese or overweight compared to men, but this would have more to do with the patriarchal world we live in than with genetics or a “second puberty”.

Excess weight in younger women “may be associated with a more rapid impact of stress on women as they become adults, due to a higher volume of work – both domestic and occupational, as well as fewer opportunities for other activities – compared to to men in this age group”, says Sattar.

“If speculation is correct, we need more flexible workloads for women – more opportunities to stay active and greater sharing of household chores.”

TikTok and women's health

Conversations about being overweight or other changes occurring after the age of 20 used to be reserved for conversations between just two people, or articles in women's health magazines or at the doctor's office.

However, the internet has made this conversation open to the entire world, allowing anyone to add their opinion or experience, regardless of their qualifications.

In fact, it is very common for women to gain weight after the age of 20, and there are a huge number of reasons why this happens.

Along with pregnancy, women in the middle and late third decade of life take part in many activities associated with weight gain, such as giving up smoking, drinking alcohol frequently, cohabiting with partners, studying at universities, and changing lifestyles. contraceptive. Furthermore, many women continue to develop into their 20s.

Body changes after age 20

A study published in 2022 provides some perspectives on this. In a survey conducted in the United States with more than 13,000 participants, researchers attempted to track how a person's weight changes over the course of a decade based on age, sex and race.

The researchers concluded that those who gained the most weight over the ten-year period were the youngest participants – women aged between 36 and 39. Women of African descent and Mexican-American origin are more likely to gain weight than white women, although all groups of women demonstrated a greater propensity to gain weight than male groups.

Notably, the researchers decided not to include people under 36 in the study. “If 30-year-olds were included, calculations of weight gain starting at age 20 would be necessary,” they wrote. “This would be problematic, as some individuals in their 20s are still growing and developing physically.”

Therefore, we can conclude that, while “second puberty” would not in fact be something real, the changes in the body after the age of 20 certainly are.