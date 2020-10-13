The centuries-old history of ordinary Russians’ addiction to drunkenness is nothing more than a myth, says Igor Kurukin, a historian, professor at the Russian State Humanitarian University, author of the book “Everyday life of a Russian tavern from Ivan the Terrible to Boris Yeltsin”. He stated this in an interview with “Lenta.ru”.

The historian emphasized that until the middle of the 20th century, most people lived in rural areas. Moreover, their way of life has not changed for centuries. This was due to the low mobility of the village population, where everyone lived for decades like their fathers and grandfathers, following the rules of the community.

“It’s the same year after year,” he describes. – When necessary, we celebrate with the whole community, no one walks alone. When we are not celebrating, everyone works. And this is not in Russia – this is how they lived everywhere in the early Middle Ages. “

According to him, such a traditional way of life in distant settlements persisted longer, and residents of villages located near cities quickly adopted the bad habit of urban residents. However, this happened only at the turn of the 19th and 20th centuries.

“Here you are a peasant guy, went to the city to earn some money, fell out of village life, you spend several months in the city. There are other entertainments and pleasures. Your friends said to you, they say, let’s go today, let’s play, something should be noted. In the village it is impossible, but in the city it is always welcome – take it and go, ”explained the historian.

In August, it was reported that Russians began to spend less on alcohol – the average bill for purchases in alcohol stores from January to August this year amounted to 447 rubles. This is 14 percent less than in the same period in 2019 (then it was 519 rubles).

