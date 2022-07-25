Psychologist Jeff Brunstrom: the ability of a person to intuitively choose healthy food has been proven

British psychologists have proven the ability of a person to choose healthy food intuitively, said Jeff Brunstrom, professor at the Faculty of Experimental Psychology at the University of Bristol. A study in which he and his fellow scientists scientifically debunked the myth of mindless overeating cravings cites “BBC”.

Jeff Brunstrom began exploring the concept of food intelligence by talking with his friend, journalist Mark Shatzker. The latter drew the professor’s attention to how wild and domesticated animal species demonstrate the ability to respond to micronutrient deficiencies by modifying their diet accordingly.

To see if people also had the trait, Branstrom and Shatzker showed people pictures of fruits and vegetables in different combinations and then asked respondents to choose their preferred combination. Study participants chose couples with the most micronutrients.

Brunstrom and his co-author, Annika Flynn, Ph.D., examined the results of studies conducted in previous years. In one study, under controlled conditions, 20 people chose a diet from a variety of daily meals of varying calorie content for four weeks. None of the people tried to lose weight. As a result, Branstrom said, people chose relatively small portions of food with a higher calorie content.

The scientists then turned to additional data from the UK National Food and Nutrition Agency (NDNS) collected during an experiment in which participants were asked to make their own diets. “People chose smaller portions of pasta with cream cheese, which is a high-calorie food, than a salad with a lot of different vegetables, which is relatively low in calories,” Flynn gave an example proving that people are not prone to mindless overeating.

Brunstrom pointed out that in these studies, people were not aware of the calorie content of meals, but unconsciously estimated their calorie content.

