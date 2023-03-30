Violetta Ryabko, head of the Greenpeace Russia media department, dispelled the myth about the high cost of an eco-friendly lifestyle in an interview with Moslenta. She explained that the basis of a sustainable lifestyle is to avoid unnecessary spending and limit your consumption, which is why it is economical.

She explained: when a person buys only the things and products he needs, they do not gather dust in the closet and do not deteriorate in the refrigerator, but are used for their intended purpose. Expensive taxi rides, she says, can easily be replaced by public transport, which is much cheaper.

In conclusion, Ryabko emphasized that a conscious lifestyle can be led with absolutely any budget.

