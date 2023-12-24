Ophthalmologist Shilova: the benefits of special glasses for working at a computer have not been proven

The benefit of a yellow filter on the lenses of special glasses for working at a computer has not been proven. A popular myth was dispelled by ophthalmologist, Doctor of Medical Sciences Tatyana Shilova in conversation with the radio station “Moscow Speaks”.

The specialist noted that such lenses can reduce the amount of blue light, increase picture contrast and make the screen more readable. “But it is worth noting that the benefits of these glasses are not sufficiently proven. Despite their popularity, research on effectiveness is still limited and expert opinions vary. If they are comfortable, then you can use them, but this is not a 100% recommendation and not a guarantee that they will make it easier to work at the computer under prolonged load,” Shilova emphasized.

The doctor believes that it would be more effective to periodically perform exercises for the eye muscles. The ophthalmologist also advised reducing the blue spectrum in the screen brightness settings and organizing the workplace correctly.

