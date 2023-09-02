The films of Werner Herzog (Munich, 1942) shine at the Eye Filmmuseum in Amsterdam. Throughout his life, the filmmaker has visited the most remote places and has filmed the most apparently different cultures from that construct called Western civilization. A good account of this is the more than 70 films, including documentaries and fiction feature films, that make up his filmography, and in which the contemplation of jungles, deserts, glaciers and lost cities occupies large sections of the total footage.

The Dutch film museum, in collaboration with the German Film Archive, has given absolute prominence to these extremely beautiful images by installing some thirty screens of various sizes in a single long room, where the most impressive fragments of Herzog’s work are projected. continuously. There are moments when we have the feeling of having entered one of those immersive experiences about famous painters and virtual reality. It is possible to see several screens at the same time, partially overlapping or strategically placed so that they are not obscured from various angles; Just like we watch a series while we keep an eye on our mobile, the gesture seems to imitate our daily ways of looking, intermingling stimuli, although here the low lighting and the monumentality of the images create a ritual atmosphere.

Objects used by Herzog in the filming of ‘Fitzcarraldo’ (1982), exhibited at the Eye Filmmuseum in Amsterdam. Studio Hans Wilschut

As there are no partitions that divide the projections, the sound architecture is the only barrier that allows films to be attended to in a more classical way. In this sense, the speaker arrangement work is highly sophisticated; throughout the space there is a slight continuous murmur of the sounds of each film, which seem to intermingle at the same volume. However, when we get closer to one of the screens, the sound is focused and we clearly perceive the voices and music corresponding to each fragment of the film.

The title of the exhibition is eloquent: the ecstatic truth, that obsession of Herzog and his characters to ensure that the moving image manages to capture and represent the most radical forms and stories on the planet. The brief texts for the room insist that the objective is to organize the available material to favor this search for an almost mystical authenticity. A great deal of effort has gone into replicating that overwhelming, meditative space between the film clips and just a tiny portion of the show to the stories behind those images. Along the walls there are a few showcases with documents related to the filming, accompanied by photographs and props that recall the production conditions of the films beyond the shocking fragments that are projected.

Werner Herzog, together with the actors Claudia Cardinale and Klaus Kinski, during the filming of ‘Fitzcarraldo’. Rue des Archives (Credit ©Rue des Archives/ AGIP )

This discretion is especially relevant in the case of Herzog, given the ethical implication of his filming and his obsession with realism, which led to its ultimate consequences in fitzcarraldo (1982). As the film’s protagonist, a man with a dream of bringing opera to the Peruvian jungle in the midst of the rubber rush, the director decided to have a steamboat ascend a nearby hill between the Amazonian tributaries Ucayali and Pachitea, to no avail. special events and with the help of hundreds of native Peruvians. A large screen is reserved for the feat and in one of the side windows it is possible to read, in Spanish, the sheet signed by Herzog with the order to “hire 100,000 natives from the jungle tribes, with typical costumes and long hair, For two weeks”. The process turned into hell for Herzog and his fetish actor, Klaus Kinski, who finally stepped into the role of the lead after the casualties of his predecessors during filming, where he ended up exhibiting the famously erratic behavior of he.

The exhibition has also tried to accommodate some discourses that question the price of this mystical rapture, especially for cultural communities conceived as “strange” or “exotic” by the viewer. In an adjacent and somewhat cornered space, posters appear with questions about Herzog’s film practice, around the colonial idea of ​​the explorer, the excessive personalism that this search for truth entails, or his unstable and at times destructive relationship with Kinski. .

In the museum’s cinemas, a series of his films are shown on the occasion of the exhibition and also others that, such as the sorrow of dreams (Burden of Dreams1982), the making of of fitzcarraldo Directed by Les Blank, they allow us to approach these uncomfortable questions from a broader perspective. But the effort to define the controversies in Herzog’s work is totally overshadowed by the grandeur of the expository discourse and the questioning ends up looking like an excuse to strengthen the spectacularity of the proposal. The entire retrospective could have been dedicated to discussing the way in which Herzog deals with and overcomes (or not) the colonial discourse or if his treatment of people with disabilities in Lanzarote in The dwarves also started small (1970) has (or has not) stood the test of time.

An image from the documentary ‘Herdsmen of the Sun’ (1989), about the Woodabe culture in the Sahara region. Werner Herzog Film / Deutsche Ki

However, it has been decided to insist on the beauty of the images themselves and to hide their infrastructures. Is it impossible to enjoy films and, simultaneously, be aware as spectators of what their filming may have implied? Some more visible testimonials from the participants in films such as Aguirre, the wrath of God (1972) or Green Cobra (1987) would have been useful in delving into these issues from a broader perspective. But the message seems to be that, if the gears are taught, the mystical experience can be watered down. Although Herzog already seems to have given his particular answer to this question in one of his films, Fata Morgana (1971): in it, the landscapes of the Sahara are confused with the expectations of science fiction. There, the real landscape and the appearance of the implausible seem to tease the blind trust in the images while granting a memorable visual spectacle.

The room is packed, in any case. Visitors sit or walk around the entire space, in silence. There are several teenagers who spend a long time looking at the images, without paying attention to the showcases. On the largest and most central screen, Klaus Kinski, from the deck of the steamer, winds up his gramophone and Caruso’s voice fills the scene.

Werner Herzog. The Ecstatic Truth’. Eye Filmmuseum. Amsterdam. Until October 1st.

