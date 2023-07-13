Thursday, July 13, 2023, 1:59 p.m.



| Updated 2:51 p.m.

comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

Summer is synonymous with holidays for the majority of the population, but in cities it also usually means one thing: works. The town councils take advantage of the good weather characteristic of the summer season to carry out works to improve the pavement, change paving stones and, increasingly, create pedestrian areas and bike lanes. Individuals also take advantage of the summer to do some small work at home, such as changing their old bathtub for a shower or installing air conditioning in their home.

It is normal to go to any city in summer and find several streets cut off due to works or changes of address due to the latest modifications. What is not so common is to find signs from other municipalities. This has happened in Albacete, the La Mancha city has several points where works are taking place. This is common in any Spanish municipality, but in Albacete a great mystery has arisen. The neighbors have realized that the signaling does not correspond to the municipality.

Murcia City Council posters appear in Albacete



Specifically, on Saturnino Calleja street, between the McDonald’s roundabout and where the Imaginalia sign is located (a shopping center located in the city of La Mancha), a neighbor has observed a construction signpost, this is completely normal, but It seemed curious to him that a different shield appeared on the poster than the symbol of the Albacete City Council.

The Twitter user @albcescobar has been one of the people from Albacete who has noticed this curiosity and has shared it on their social networks. “The fact that there are posters from the Murcia City Council in Albacete, what kind of joke is it?” He posted on his Twitter account along with an image of the poster. This neighbor has noticed that it was a poster from the Murcia City Council, for this reason the symbol was different.

On the banner you can clearly read: «City Hall of Murcia. Exceptional signage. In addition, on the poster you can see the characteristic logo of the Murcia City Council, in red, which is perfectly different from that of Albacete. In the one in the city of La Mancha you can see three towers and a bat.

It may only be a loan from the Murcian consistory to its neighbors. In this way you can take advantage of this signaling and the people of Albacete can save a new one. At the moment, the reason for which posters of the Murcia City Council are used in Albacete is a mystery to the residents of Albacete.