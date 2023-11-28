The Brazilian Police investigate the murder of Spanish chef David Peregrina Capó and his wife Érica da Silva Santosshot dead last Friday in the restaurant they ran, located on the bank of a river near Porto Seguro, in the state of Bahia, according to local media reported this Monday.

According to police sources cited by the G1 news portal, the crime is being investigated as a murder because there are no signs of robbery and the place is difficult to access.

According to the same source, the two victims were shot to death, the Spaniard inside the restaurant, while the lifeless body of the Brazilian woman was found outside.

The couple had a son who was not at home. at the time of the crime, for which no arrests have yet been made, according to the same source.

The Civil Police of Bahia told EFE that they cannot report on the case because it is under investigation.

The Ilha dos Ribeirinhos restaurant, where the couple lived, It is located on the banks of the Buranhém River, in a jungle area that can only be accessed by river.

The place is near Porto Seguro, a tourist town in the south of the state of Bahia, on the east coast of the country.

